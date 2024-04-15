NIUKE Foods Launches Innovative Plant-Based Products

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL : NIUKE Foods, a pioneer in the plant-based food industry, announced the launch of its innovative lineup of vegan condiments and dairy alternatives. The company is committed to offering sustainable plant-based food options. The latest introduction of plant-based food alternatives is another step to fulfill this commitment.



NIUKE Foods is focused on developing bold flavors with a touch of international elements. Keeping this vision intact, the company has introduced 8 tempting Chickpea Vegan Mayonnaises and 3 revolutionary Plant Milks, including the groundbreaking Quinoa Milk.



The launch of these bold and innovative flavors represents another milestone in the direction of NIUKE Foods fulfilling its mission. While staying true to its focus on a healthy lifestyle, the plant-based food brand has crafted products to reinvent vegan cuisine. The company takes inspiration from global travel while fulfilling its responsibility toward the environment.



Offering consumers unique, flavorful, and healthier substitutes to traditional dairy products, the brand has tried to stretch its limits and capabilities. The brand offers something for everyone, be it a vegetarian or someone looking to explore plant-based options.



Headlining NIUKE Foods' latest launch is Quinoa Milk, termed as the world's first plant-based milk derived from quinoa. This path-breaking product offers consumers a unique substitute for traditional dairy milk to start their day. The beverage hits the right balance between a creamy, nutty flavor and quinoa's nutritional benefits.



"When you choose NIUKE Foods, you're not just selecting a product; you're embracing a vibrant community dedicated to better food. From farm to fork, our commitment ensures you feel good about every bite. With NIUKE Foods, let's savor healthier and tastier choices together," stated NIUKE Foods' CEO.



Apart from Quinoa Milk, the brand has also introduced an assorted range of Chickpea Vegan Mayonnaises. Inspired by global cuisine, each mayo variant, from smoky Chipotle or zesty Lemon Herb, elevates everyday meals. Crafted by an all-women workforce the V-Mayos are gluten-free, dairy-free, and Kosher-certified.



While delivering innovative plant-based options, the brand stands by its sustainability and ethical sourcing principles. NIUKE Foods ensures that every product is produced without negatively impacting the environment or the communities involved in the supply chain. With its old and new plant-based products, the brand ensures that every ingredient is responsibly grown and sourced.



"At NIUKE Foods, we embrace the power of green with our plant-based products, where every choice carries the weight of a lighter footprint on our planet. Let us work together to achieve a healthier lifestyle with sustainability," added NIUKE Foods' CEO.



NIUKE Foods diligently works towards minimizing its carbon footprint while providing consumers with products for a better diet and lifestyle. To explore more of the brand's new plant milk varieties, such as Quinoa, Peanut Cacao, and Peanut, that are set to grace the markets in April 2024, visit the website:



