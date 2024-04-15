GD Goenka University Hosts National Seminar On Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 15, 2024: GD Goenka University\'s School of Law, in association with the School of Medical and Allied Sciences and Statesman Law Partners, recently organised a captivating National Seminar on the theme \'\'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances: Exploring Policy, Ethics and Social Impact.\'\'



The legal framework around drug policies has been a topic of extensive discussion in our country. The complex nature of drug-related concerns demands a thorough reconsideration of existing laws and policies to ensure a comprehensive and efficient approach towards managing the challenges posed by drug abuse, trafficking, and related criminal activities.



In view of this, the one-day National Seminar explored the multifaceted aspects of drug laws, their impact on society, and the need for timely reforms. It also served as a strategic platform that brought together experts, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to discuss the prevailing challenges and opportunities in drug policy.



The Seminar\'s inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, His Excellency Honourable Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, and Honourable Mr. Ernest Nana Adjei, Minister-Counsellor (Political and Economics), Republic of Ghana.



Also in attendance were Honourable Mr. Narendar Ahooja, Professor of Practice, MVN University Palwal Gurugram and Former State Drugs Controller at Food and Drug Administration Panchkula, along with Honourable Prof. Dr. Kim Menezes, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University, Mr. Kartik Sandal, Founding Partner, Statesman Law Partners, New Delhi, and Mr. Abhishek Mishra, Partner, Statesman Law Partners.



\'\'The subject of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is a global concern that requires a collaborated effort from all stakeholders. I am delighted that GD Goenka University has taken the initiative to create a platform for experts from diverse domains to foster knowledge exchange and derive innovative solutions,\'\' said His Excellency, Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.



The Seminar also featured four parallel technical sessions with over 40 speakers and four session chairs discussing varied elements of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, their legal and health implications, and current legal and policy gaps. The event also included a workshop on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances delivered by Mr. Narendar Ahooja, Professor of Practice at MVN University Palwal Gurugram and Former State Drugs Controller at Food and Drug Administration Panchkula.



\"This One Day National Seminar on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances is part of GD Goenka University\'s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal SDG 3 on Good Health and Well-being. Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances have brought substance use disorders to the young generation, and preventing this is the responsibility of every educational institution and every stakeholder in society,\'\' said Prof. (Dr.) Azimkhan B. Pathan, Professor of Law and Associate Dean, School of Law, GD Goenka University.



The National Seminar culminated with the Valedictory Ceremony graced by the Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr. Jitender Singh Shunty, Member HNRC and Former Member of Legislative Assembly U.P., Mr. Japan Babu, Additional Legal Advisor, Narcotic Control Bureau & Legal Advisory to Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Adv. Nadeem Murtaza, Advocate, Allahabad High Court Lucknow Bench and Mr. Kartik Sandal, Founding Partner, Statesman Law Partners, New Delhi.



The Seminar\'s outcome, including all deliberations, inputs, and suggestions during technical sessions, will be sent as a report to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Narcotic Control Bureau, etc., and will also be published in the seminar book proceeding.



The GD Goenka University\'s School of Law aims to explore and recognise novel areas of law and policy through persistent engagement. This includes developing legal theory and practice, academic potential, critical analytical ability, and advocacy skills for a holistic learning experience for students.





About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a \"Diamond\" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

