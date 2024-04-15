Maturity Of Riksbank Certificates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Prolonged maturity on Riksbank certificates on April 23, 2024

The maturity of the certificates announced on April 23 2024 will be

prolonged. The settlement day will be April 24 and the certificates will mature May 8.

For more information please contact Front Office desk at the Riksbank.

phone +46 8 6966970



