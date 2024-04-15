Ukraine Seals Nine Bilateral Security Agreements - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already signed nine security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky via X, Ukrinform saw.
"Ukraine has already concluded nine such agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia. And we will continue to work on new agreements with other countries," Zelensky wrote.
On April 11, Ukraine signed off a security agreement with Latvia as“another step towards strengthening our defence against Russian terror”, according to the president. Read also: Latvia
to provide EUR 112M in military aid to Ukraine in 202
Zelenesky also thanked the government and people of Latvia for their“steadfast support and willingness to help the Ukrainian people”.
As reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky and President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia signed abilateral security agreement. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on April 11.
