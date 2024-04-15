Softwood Pulp Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 51.4 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand for Specialty Paper Widening Scope for Softwood Pulp Manufacturers Rockville , April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever-growing trend of sustainability is set to make softwood pulp more attractive with the market size reaching US$ 25.6 billion in 2024, as revealed in the updated research analysis published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Projections are that the worldwide softwood pulp Market will Grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Constant technological advancements, such as the development of more efficient pulping equipment and processes, are expected to contribute to the rising demand for softwood pulp. These innovations are aiming to minimize environmental impact, reduce energy consumption, and increase production efficiency. Further, an inclination toward sustainability is stimulating more consumers to adopt environment-friendly products, which subsequently results in sustainable forestry practices adoption.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 51.4 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 90 Tables No. of Figures 165 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study



The global softwood pulp market is poised to reach US$ 25.6 billion in 2024.

Worldwide sales of softwood pulp are projected to reach US$ 51.4 billion by the end of 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.2%.

East Asia is projected to enjoy a market share of 24.6% by the end of 2034.

Sales of softwood pulp in South Korea are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034. Non-composite softwood pulp is calculated to account for 69.2% of global market revenue by the end of 2034.



“Rising inclination to sustainable practices, growing demand for specialty papers, and expansion of e-Commerce platforms are contributing to the sales growth of softwood pulp,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Market Players



Mercer International

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

WestRock Company

UPM

Verso

Klabin SA

Tembec Inc.

Arauco North America, Inc.

Stora Enso Ovi

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Rottneros AB

Canfor Corp.

Port Townsend Paper Company

Clearwater Paper Corp

Domtar Corporation

Nanaimo Forest Products Ltd.

Ilim Group Oji Paper Co. Ltd.

Expansion of Paper Industry in China Driving Demand for Softwood Pulp

Sales of softwood pulp in China are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% and reach US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2034. Rising demand for softwood pulp as one of the key ingredients used in the packaging industry is projected to generate lucrative opportunities for market players in the country. It is utilized in the manufacturing of paperboard and paper in huge volumes there. Moreover, the growing demand for feminine hygiene products and diapers in the country is estimated to lead to the increasing consumption of fluff pulp, which is resulting in market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the softwood pulp market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (composites, non-composites), type (bleached, unbleached, semi-bleached), and application (paper production, absorbent core products, feminine hygiene products, wet wipes, dry tissues), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

