BOS To Release Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2024 And Host A Video Conference Call On May 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LEZION, Israel, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
BOS will host a video conference call on May 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 878 8183 3577
Passcode: 351849
For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:
About BOS
BOS' technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:
The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes; The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and The Supply Chain division manages inventory.
