BERKELEY, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract on the efficient use of Cas12a chRDNA genome-editing technology for in vivo hepatic gene disruption has been accepted for an oral presentation at the 27th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), which is being held May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.



Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Cas12a CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA)-mediated in vivo genome-editing technology for efficient and functional hepatic gene disruption

Presenter: Meghdad Rahdar, PhD, director of technology development, Caribou Biosciences

Date and time: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET

Session: Advancements in Technologies for In Vivo Gene Therapies

Location: 324-326

Abstract number: 278

Accepted abstracts will be available on the ASGCT Annual Meeting website on April 22, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. The presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications page of Caribou's website on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 6:00 am ET.

About Caribou's novel next-generation CRISPR platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced“chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company's genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T cell platform as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit .

