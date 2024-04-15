(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global precision viticulture market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.61 billion to USD 4.60 billion in 10 years. The increasing need for data analytics to facilitate informed decision-making, the expanding adoption of sustainable farming methods and the drive for yield optimization are key drivers propelling market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for high-quality grapes, coupled with advancements in novel techniques aimed at maximizing profits, is anticipated to propel the expansion of the precision viticulture market further throughout the forecast years.

Newark, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.61 billion in 2023 global precision viticulture market will reach USD 4.60 billion by 2033. Ongoing advancements in remote sensing technologies, such as hyperspectral imaging and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), offer new opportunities for precision viticulture. These technologies provide detailed insights into vineyard characteristics, including plant health, canopy structure, and soil composition, enabling vineyard managers to make more informed decisions and optimize vineyard management practices. Furthermore, blockchain technology offers opportunities to enhance traceability and transparency in the wine supply chain. By leveraging blockchain-enabled platforms, vineyard owners can track the entire lifecycle of grapes, from cultivation to distribution, ensuring authenticity, provenance, and quality assurance.



This technology-driven approach can help build consumer trust and differentiate premium wine products. Additionally, with increasing water scarcity and environmental concerns, precision irrigation solutions are gaining traction in the precision viticulture market. Advanced irrigation technologies, such as soil moisture sensors, drip irrigation systems, and precision irrigation controllers, enable vineyard managers to optimize water usage, reduce water wastage, and mitigate the risk of drought stress, ultimately improving grape quality and yield. In addition, sensor fusion techniques, combining data from multiple sensors and sources, offer comprehensive vineyard monitoring and analysis opportunities. By integrating data from soil sensors, weather stations, drones, and satellite imagery, vineyard managers can better understand vineyard conditions and variability, leading to more informed decision-making and precise management strategies. Moreover, adopting edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity in vineyard operations enables real-time data processing and decision-making at the field level. Edge computing devices installed in vineyards can analyze sensor data locally, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements while enabling timely interventions and adjustments in vineyard management practices.



Key Insight of the Global Precision Viticulture Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in wine consumption driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness of wine culture. As demand for wine continues to rise, vineyard owners in the region are investing in precision viticulture technologies to optimize grape production and meet the growing market demand for high-quality wines. Moreover, Asia Pacific is home to several emerging wine-producing regions, including Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and Japan. These countries increasingly invest in viticulture infrastructure and adopt precision farming practices to develop their wine industries. Precision viticulture technologies enable vineyard owners in these regions to overcome challenges related to climate variability, soil conditions, and pest management, leading to improved grape quality and yield. Additionally, governments in the Asia Pacific region increasingly recognize the importance of agriculture and rural development, including the wine industry. Many governments offer financial incentives, subsidies, and support programs to encourage the adoption of precision viticulture practices. These initiatives help offset the initial investment costs of implementing precision farming technologies, making them more accessible to vineyard owners. The Asia Pacific region is also witnessing growing investment in agriculture technology (agritech), including precision viticulture. Venture capital firms, startups, and established companies are continuously investing in more creative solutions to address the unique challenges vineyards face in the region. This influx of investment capital is driving innovation, driving down costs, and accelerating the adoption of precision farming technologies in Asia Pacific vineyards. Besides, there is a growing emphasis on education and training initiatives focused on precision viticulture in Asia Pacific. Universities, research institutions, and industry associations offer programs and workshops to educate vineyard owners, managers, and workers on the benefits and best practices of precision farming. Increased knowledge dissemination and skill development contribute to the region's wider adoption of precision viticulture technologies.



In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.38% and revenue of 1.00 billion.



In 2023, the guidance systems segment dominated the market with the largest share of 45.19% and revenue of 0.73 billion.



In 2023, the yield monitoring segment dominated the market with the largest share of 41.26% and revenue of 0.66 billion.



Advancement in market



In January 2024: Precision Planting, a prominent brand under AGCO Corporation, a renowned global leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, is enhancing its presence in Central Illinois to better cater to its worldwide network of dealers and customers. Commencing operations from its state-of-the-art facility in October 2023, the company has invested significantly to modernize its operations. With an increasing number of farmers embracing a "retrofit first" approach- prioritizing upgrades to existing equipment regardless of brand-Precision Planting recognized the necessity to bolster its capacity to meet the surging demand. Positioned at the forefront of precision ag technologies, Precision Planting remains dedicated to delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and crop yields, aligning seamlessly with the evolving needs of modern farmers.



In February 2023: Kubota Corporation has announced its latest venture-a strategic investment in Chouette, a promising French startup specializing in precision vineyard management. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Chouette has pioneered a unique solution that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced algorithms to analyze imagery captured by drones and sensors mounted on tractors. These innovative tools enable the detection of diseases and the creation of tree vigor maps, providing invaluable insights for vineyard management. With Chouette's distinctive algorithms, growers can accurately determine the optimal quantity of chemicals needed for spraying, optimize resource usage, and enhance overall efficiency in agricultural practices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Technological advancements.



Continuous advancements in technology, including remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and UAVs, have sparked a revolution in the management of vineyards. Remote sensing technology allows data collection about vineyard conditions from a distance using satellites, drones, or aircraft equipped with specialized sensors. These sensors can record various details, including vegetation health, soil moisture levels, and microclimate variations. Geographic information systems (GIS) are crucial in integrating and analyzing spatial data collected from various sources. GIS software allows vineyard managers to overlay maps with layers of information, such as soil types, slope gradients, and historical yield data. Global positioning systems (GPS) provide accurate location information, allowing vineyard managers to map vineyard boundaries, rows, and individual vines precisely. GPS technology enables automated equipment guidance, such as tractor navigation systems, which streamline tasks like pruning, spraying, and harvesting. UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), generally known as drones, have become indispensable tools for vineyard management. Drones are fitted with high-resolution cameras and other sensors and can record detailed aerial imagery of vineyards with unparalleled speed and precision. These cutting-edge tools empower vineyard managers and winemakers to achieve unprecedented precision, efficiency, and quality in grape cultivation and wine production.



Restraint: Interoperability issues.



Integrating multiple precision viticulture technologies from different vendors can present significant interoperability challenges within the vineyard management workflow. These challenges primarily stem from the potential incompatibility between hardware and software systems, hindering seamless data sharing, analysis, and decision-making processes. Precision viticulture technologies often come with their own proprietary hardware and software systems. These systems may need to be designed to work seamlessly with products from other vendors, leading to compatibility issues. For example, a drone equipped with a specific sensor may generate data in a format incompatible with a GIS platform's analysis software. Even when data can be shared between different technologies, variations in data formats and standards can pose challenges for integration. For instance, one vendor's GPS may use a different coordinate reference system than another, making it difficult to overlay data accurately within a GIS environment. Furthermore, incompatibility between systems can lead to the creation of data silos, where information is trapped within individual technologies and cannot be easily shared or combined with data from other sources. This fragmentation hampers holistic analysis and decision-making across the vineyard management workflow.



Opportunity: Market expansion and export opportunities.



The growing popularity of wine consumption worldwide presents a significant opportunity for vineyards to expand their market reach and explore export opportunities. In this context, precision viticulture emerges as a valuable tool for vineyards to enhance product quality, consistency, and traceability, thereby boosting their competitiveness in domestic and international markets. Precision viticulture enables vineyards to closely monitor and manage key factors influencing grape quality, such as soil nutrients, water availability, and microclimate conditions. Vineyards can gather real-time data on vine health, fruit ripeness, and environmental stressors by leveraging remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and UAVs. This data-driven approach allows vineyard managers to implement targeted interventions, such as precise irrigation and nutrient management, modified to the precise needs of each vineyard block. The result is grapes of higher quality, with optimal flavour profiles and chemical composition, contributing to producing premium wines that appeal to discerning consumers in domestic and export markets. Furthermore, consistency is essential for building a strong brand reputation and customer loyalty in the competitive wine market. Precision viticulture enables vineyards to achieve greater consistency in grape ripeness, flavour characteristics, and wine quality across different vintages. By carefully monitoring and managing vineyard conditions throughout the growing season, vineyard managers can minimize variability in grape production and ensure that each harvest meets the desired quality standards. Consistent quality across vintages enhances consumer trust and confidence in the vineyard's brand, driving repeat purchases and fostering long-term customer relationships, domestically and internationally. Additionally, traceability is increasingly important in the wine industry, as buyers demand clarity and accountability in food and beverage production. Precision viticulture facilitates the implementation of robust traceability systems that track grapes' journey from vineyard to bottle. By integrating data on vineyard management practices, harvest conditions, and winemaking processes, vineyards can provide consumers with detailed information about their wines' origin and production methods. This transparency improves consumer faith and confidence in the authenticity and quality of the wine, positioning vineyards for success in both domestic and export markets where traceability is a key selling point.



Challenge: Data management and privacy concerns.



Precision viticulture is a cutting-edge approach to grape growing that leverages advanced technology to optimize vineyard management practices. This method generates vast amounts of data concerning various aspects of viticulture, including soil conditions, weather patterns, vine health, and grape quality. While this data offers valuable insights for improving yield and quality, managing and analyzing it can pose significant challenges, particularly for vineyards with limited IT infrastructure or data management capabilities. One of the primary threats is the sheer volume and complexity of the data involved. Collecting data from multiple sensors and sources requires robust infrastructure and specialized storage, processing, and analysis tools. Vineyard managers may struggle to handle this data efficiently without the necessary resources and expertise. Furthermore, ensuring data privacy and security is a major concern in precision viticulture. With sensitive information about vineyard operations and production processes being collected and analyzed, there's a risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, or misuse. This risk is heightened when third-party service providers are involved in data collection and analysis, as they may not always adhere to the same stringent security standards as the vineyard itself.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Precision Viticulture Market are:



. Atlas Vineyard Management, LLC

. Aha Viticulture

. Ateknea Solutions

. AgJunction

. Ag Leader Technology

. AGCO Corporation

. BLADESCAPE Airborne Services GmbH

. Chouette

. Deveron

. Deere & Company

. Deep Planet

. eVineyard

. Fruition Sciences

. Group ICV

. Gamaya

. Hortau

. John Deere

. Netsens s.r.l.

. OnFarm

. PrecisionHawk

. QuantisLabs

. Raven Industries

. Syngenta

. Trimble Inc.

. Topcon

. TeeJet Technologies

. TABULA

. Terraview Pte. Ltd.

. TerraNIS

. Tracmap

. Vindara

. VineView



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component



. Hardware

. Software

. Services



By Technology



. Guidance Systems

. Remote Sensing

. Variable Rate Technology



By Application



. Yield Monitoring

. Field Mapping

. Crop Scouting

. Weather Tracking & Forecasting

. Irrigation Management

. Inventory Management

. Farm Labor Management

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



