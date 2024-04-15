Dmi Partners Unveils Digital Asset Creation Product To Revolutionize Brand Marketing Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Digital Marketing Agency Introduces DAC for Efficient Digital Asset Creation

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces the launch of its cutting-edge Digital Asset Creation (DAC) product. With DAC, DMi Partners aims to address the pressing need for streamlined and efficient digital asset creation in today's rapidly evolving marketing landscape.



The current scenario in the realm of brand digital asset creation is fraught with challenges. Brands grappling with diverse advertising goals and multiple active campaigns often need help with the constraints of creative production. Recognizing this crucial pain point, DMi Partners developed DAC, a game-changing solution that delivers high-performing, on-brand creative for clients without media management requirements.

According to a recent study conducted by Research and Markets , the global digital asset management market is projected to exceed $8.1 billion by 2026, underscoring the growing demand for efficient content creation and management solutions. Brands engaging in diverse marketing activities such as ad campaigns, email marketing, and website development require robust mechanisms to effectively organize and track their digital assets.

DAC harnesses DMi Partners' marketing expertise and refined digital asset creation processes across multiple channels, from email to social media campaigns. It empowers brands to enhance their advertising with captivating visuals crafted by DMi's award-winning design team. Clients benefit from swift asset delivery, cost-controlled options, and access to skilled professionals adept at creating imagery that aligns with brand guidelines and engages target audiences.

“With DAC, we're empowering brands to supercharge their advertising efforts with high-quality digital assets tailored to their unique requirements, all while streamlining the creative production process,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.“We're not just delivering digital assets – we're empowering brands to achieve their marketing objectives with precision and efficiency.”

“It was a pleasure working with DMi in designing dynamic email templates for Hum and Hum Kids by Colgate,” said Edward Young, formerly the Digital Marketing Manager at Colgate.

DMi's launch of DAC follows its recent achievement of winning two 2024 Internet Advertising Competition Awards from the Web Marketing Association . Their campaign entry "DMi Partners and Smithfield: Driving Stronger Email Engagement" was recognized as the standout entry in the "Best Consumer Goods Email Message Campaign" category, reaffirming DMi's position as a repeat winner and showcasing the effectiveness of their email designs.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at ... .

