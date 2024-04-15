Loyal Source Strengthens Veteran Affair And Medical Disability Examination Program With Two Key Hires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Larry Lacefield and Michele Gordon will join Loyal Source to help elevate operations and continue delivering high-quality Veteran support and solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare solutions for federal, state, local and commercial partners, today announces the hiring of Larry Lacefield and Michele Gordon to program directors of its Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Medical Disability Examinations (MDE) Program. Lacefield, an esteemed military Veteran, and Gordon, a seasoned business professional with expertise in strategy development and operational management, will combine their extensive experience to make significant contributions and enhance operational efficiencies within the Loyal Source's VA and MDE program.



Lacefield, a decorated Veteran with 23 years of service in the United States Navy, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Loyal Source. Throughout his career, Lacefield has earned numerous accolades, including the Navy League Outstanding Leadership Award and the Meritorious Service Medal. He is dedicated to supporting fellow Veterans through his involvement with organizations such as The Honor Foundation, where he serves as a mentor and coach. Lacefield's expertise spans across multiple sectors, including medical devices, medical operations, SAAS and industrial service.

Gordon, a highly respected industry professional with over two decades of experience, joins Loyal Source following a successful tenure at Veterans Evaluation Services. As the founder of Gordon Strategic Consulting, she has demonstrated her prowess in strategic development and operational management. Her expertise in the VA and MDE industry is poised to drive significant advancements in Loyal Source's MDE Program. Throughout her career, Gordon has held key leadership roles, overseeing global VA and MDE contract programs and expanding provider networks worldwide while fostering strong relationships with VA stakeholders.

"We are delighted to welcome Larry Lacefield and Michele Gordon to the Loyal Source team, as both have a proven record of supporting our country's Veterans," said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. "We are confident that their combined expertise, leadership and commitment will drive strategic growth and operational excellence across our VA and MDE Program sectors."

