Oat-based snacks in the product segment have the largest market share of over 80% in the U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market. These snacks leverage the nutritional benefits of oats, which are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In recent years, oat-based snacks have gained significant popularity in the U.S., driven by a growing interest in healthy and sustainable food choices.

Oat-based bakeries and snacks under the oat-based snacks segment are growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Oat-based bakery and snack bars have gained popularity in recent years for several reasons, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and trends toward bakery and snack products.

The flavored oat-based beverages segment is growing rapidly, with the highest CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period in the U.S. market. Consumer preferences and marketing strategies drive the segment. Flavored beverages offer various tastes and flavors, catering to diverse consumer preferences. This variety appeals to individuals seeking unique and enjoyable taste experiences. Flavored oat beverages appeal to a younger demographic that values variety and experimentation in food and beverage choices.

The female segment is seeing prominent growth and has the largest market share in the U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market. The segment growth is primarily due to the perception of women on oat-based products as a healthier alternative. Oats are naturally gluten-free, which makes them suitable for females with gluten sensitivities or following a gluten-free diet. This characteristic can contribute to the popularity of oat-based snacks and beverages among females with specific dietary preferences.

Online stores in the distribution segment are growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. Online platforms provide enhanced consumer choices due to intensified competition and elevated price levels, facilitating individuals' purchase of goods at affordable rates. It drives the demand for oat-based snacks and beverages in the U.S. market.



MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Consumer Demand for Healthier Foods and Increased Popularity of Oats: The growing demand for healthier foods has increased the popularity of oats across various dietary preferences, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and vegan populations. Oats gained recognition for their nutritional benefits and versatility, making them popular for individuals seeking healthier and more balanced diets. Oats are plant-based ingredients with high nutritional value, providing vitamin E, folates, zinc, iron, copper, and manganese.

They are more beneficial than other plant-based products, as oatmeals are highly nutritious, reducing the risk of cardiac disorders and diabetes. Another major factor behind the rising popularity of oat-based food is social influence. Social media platforms have become channels for sharing recipes, and oats are often featured in healthy recipes shared by influencers and food bloggers, which attracts people towards healthier food alternatives.

Paradigm Shift Toward Plant-based Foods: The paradigm shift toward plant-based foods represents a significant change in dietary patterns and consumption habits across the globe. This shift is driven by various factors, including health and wellness concerns, environmental sustainability, animal welfare considerations, and the desire for more ethical and responsible food choices. The rising prevalence of chronic and long-term illnesses has led to increased awareness of a healthy and disease-free lifestyle. People prefer food products with high nutritional value and healthy products. Plant-based food products are high in antioxidants, minerals, and fibers. Thus, people are shifting their preferences toward plant-based foods.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. oat-based snacks & beverages market report contains exclusive data on 38 vendors. The U.S. oat-based snacks and beverages market is highly competitive, with many players. In this market, small and niche players are growing significantly. Niche players focus on providing various products, enhancing their competitive edge and market penetration.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors



Abbott

Bobo's

Danone

Britannia Industries

General Mills

Elmhurst Milked Direct

Kellogg's

Mondelez International

The Quaker Oats Company

Nairn's Oatcakes

Nestle

Oatly

Pacific Foods Rude Health

Other Prominent Vendors



Airly Foods

Alyssa's Cookies

Amandin

Bagrry's

Bella Four Bakery

Califia Farms

Chobani

Flower Foods

Global Premium Resources

Happy Planet Foods

Honey Stinger

Kind Snacks

Life Health Foods

McKee Foods

Minor Figures

Narra

Pamela's Products

Planet oat

Pure Harvest

Rich Products

RISE Brewing

Seamild

The Coca-Cola Company Thrive Market

