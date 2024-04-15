Firing At Salman Khan's Home: Shooters Identified; Motorcycle Used Bears Raigad Registration Number

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) A day after the brazen firing at Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's home, the motorcycle used by the two shooters is reported to have origins in adjoining Raigad district, investigations revealed on Monday.

The motorcycle, with a Raigad registration number plate as seen in the CCTV footage, is being tracked to ascertain whether it was sold by someone, missing or stolen.

The police have also been attempting to trace out the attackers, at least one of whom is identified as Vishal from Gurugram and the other from Rajasthan, both reported to be members of the Rohit Godara's gang.

While Vishal a.k.a. Kalu is a history-sheeter who spent time in Delhi's Tihar Jail for thefts in 2020, the police have also identified the other shooter but have not revealed much details.

It may be recalled that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Mumbai woke up to a rude shock with at least four bullets fired at the home of Salman Khan in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra west.

Hours later, Anmol Bishnoi -- the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi -- claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

He termed the firing incident as the 'first and last warning' for Salman Khan, and ominously decreed that the next time "the bullets won't be fired at walls or an empty home", indicating the actor would be directly targetted for a hit.

The social media post (Facebook) by Anmol Bishnoi, was purportedly on behalf of other 'Bishnoi group' baddies like Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Kala Jathedi.

"Salman Khan, this is just to show you a trailer, to make you understand our power and not to test our patience further... this is the first and final warning to you," the post read.

"Next time, the bullets won't be fired at walls or empty homes. You consider Dawood Ibrahim (Kaskar) and Chhota Shakeel as your gods, but we have two dogs named after them... this hint is enough and I don't want to say anything more," according to Anmol Bishnoi's post, signed off with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

For the past several years, Salman Khan and his family have been facing death threats from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Bishnoi gang.

During the past two years, he and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family.

Salman Khan, 58, lives with almost his entire joint family comprising parents, brothers and their kin at the landmark Galaxy Apartments in the picturesque Bandra sea-face area.

For several years, Salim Khan and Salman Khan have been getting death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Rajasthan.

Following the multiple threats to the Mumbai-based actor, the city police have upgraded the security cover of Salman Khan, plus issued him a permit for a gun license and last year, the actor acquired a new bullet-proof SUV as additional protection to safely move around.