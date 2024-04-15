Shiv Sena-UBT's Anant Geete Files Nomination From Raigad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Union Minister Anant Geete on Monday filed his nomination from the Raigad constituency in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

He is pitted against the sitting MP and NCP nominee Sunil Tatkare.

Incidentally, Tatkare, the nominee of the undivided NCP, had defeated Geete in 2019 when the latter was the nominee of the undivided Shiv Sena.

In the 2014 elections, Geete won, riding on the Modi wave, defeating Tatkare.

Geete is supported by the Congress, the NCP-SP, the Peasants and Workers Party and other smaller and like-minded parties. He is banking on the support from the politically influential Kunbi community and also from the Muslim voters.

On the other hand, Tatkare enjoys support from BJP and Shiv Sena. He is approaching voters on the development works carried out by him in the last five years in the constituency and also with an appeal to vote for Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. Thanks to intervention by BJP's senior leadership, a few party leaders, who had initially raised objections against Tatkare's nomination, have started working for him.