Kuwait PM Held Many Ministerial Posts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assigned Monday Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

His Highness the Amir, in an Amiri Order, assigned Sheikh Ahmad to form a government to submit the names of the ministers to appoint them.

Born in 1952, Sheikh Ahmad did his primary studies in Sharqiya School, then the American school in Lebanon. He graduated from University of Illinois with a major in Bank Funding and investment in 1976.

He worked at the Kuwait's Finance Center until 1978 and then transferred to the Central Bank of Kuwait where he worked until 1987.

Sheikh Ahmad was chairman of the board for Burgan Bank from 1987 till 1998, and in July 1999 he was appointed as Minister of Finance and Minister of Communications.

On February 14 2001, he was appointed as Minister of Communications while on July 14 2003, he was appointed as Minister of Communications, Minister of Planning and Minister of State for Administrative Affairs.

Sheikh Ahmad was assigned as Minister of Communications and Minister of Health on June 15 June 2005.

He was appointed Minister of Oil on February 9, 2009, and Minister of Oil and Minister of Information on May 29, 2009.

On September 20, 2021, the government approved a draft decree to appoint Sheikh Ahmad as head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)

bs













MENAFN15042024000071011013ID1108095650