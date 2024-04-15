UK Sanctions Businesses Funding Sudan War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 15 (KUNA) -- Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCO) announced on Monday, freezing assets of entities and sanctions on businesses, which support Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces involved in Sudan's war.

"This senseless and brutal war has devastated lives, a year on since the outbreak of fighting, we continue to see appalling atrocities against civilians, unacceptable restrictions on humanitarian access and an utter disregard for civilian life" said Minister Lord David Cameron in a statement.

He continued that the businesses that support the warring parties "must be held to account" alongside those responsible for human rights abuses.

He added that the world must not forget about Sudan, as he called for an urgent need to end the violence.

The conflict in Sudan has caused more than 8.6 million people to flee their homes, as well as 25 million people on the verge of a catastrophic hunger crisis. (end)

