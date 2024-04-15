Kuwait, UAE Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt Gen Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah held talks on Monday in his office with a security deletion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) concerning cooperation in security field between the two countries.

Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf also discussed enhancing joint partnership in other fields to boost cooperation between the two countries, Interior ministry statement added.

Sheikh Al-Nawaf adorned the joint security cooperation between the two country's interior ministries and the ongoing joint meetings on security and traffic cooperation.

The UAE delegation paid their appreciation for the hospitality of the Kuwaiti interior ministry and their efforts in boosting ties, wishing Kuwait more progress under the country's leadership.(end)

