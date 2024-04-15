(MENAFN- Baystreet) Goldman Sachs' Earnings Top Forecasts As Investment Banking Rebounds

Chris Lau - Monday, April 15, 2024

Today's Hottest Stocks: NFLX, TSM, PG, RIVN, and More

Companies reporting first-quarter earnings will give traders the highest volatility advantage on Monday. Netflix (NFLX), which posts results on Thursday, is outflanking its competitors who tried to take its streaming market share.

Netflix could break out well above the $600 support line while short-sellers bet against Paramount Global (PARA). They have 86 million shares sold short (14.7% of float), followed by 11.4 million (11.6% short interest) sold short on Charter Communications (CHTR) stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which rose by 54% in six months, will likely post strong results. Shareholders have no reason to sell shares after the earnings report. Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) are some of the AI-related chip makers that need Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities.

Proctor & Gamble (PG) trades in the middle of its yearly range of $141.45 - $163.14. It will post its earnings report this Friday. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Walmart (WMT) may move today ahead of P&G's earnings conference call.

Last week, Rivian (RIVN) broke down below its $10 support line, closing at $9.13. Despite a quality product with low maintenance requirements, the firm is among many having difficulty attracting new customers. Tesla (TSLA), the leading EV player, slashed prices of its self-driving (FSD) package to just $99 per month. Competitors must match Tesla's prices to stay relevant in this market.







