Chris Lau - Monday, April 15, 2024
3 Winners and 3 Losers: GL, STT, KIM, ANET, ZTS, FMC
Markets will not soon forget last Friday's stock decline, the worst session last seen in late January. This creates market winners and losers.
Winners
Globe Life (GL), which fell from $125 to $50, gained 20% on April 12. The insurance and investment firm countered allocations made by a short seller. The firm said the report was misleading, containing anonymous allocations.
State Street (STT) posted $1.69 in non-GAAP earnings per share in Q1. Markets may buy STT stock on its 1.3% revenue increase.
Kimco Realty (KIM) may reverse its downtrend since peaking at over $22. At $18.10, markets do not appreciate its sale of 10 properties on March 27. This raises $248 million and strengthens its balance sheet.
Losers
Arista (ANET) lost 8.55% last Friday on no news. The stock is a losing holding for the day but a strong growth and profitable idea.
Zoetis (ZTS) lost 7.84% last Friday on reports of adverse events linked to its arthritis drug. At a 52-week low, investors may hold a company with strong prospects for two pain drugs: Librela and Solensia.
FMC Corp. (FMC) dropped by 7.8% on no news. It is the second most-shorted stock in the materials sector.
