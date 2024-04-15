               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

3 Winners And 3 Losers: GL, STT, KIM, ANET, ZTS, FMC


4/15/2024 9:08:18 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Goldman Sachs' Earnings Top Forecasts As Investment Banking Rebounds

  • March Inflation Report: A Bad Bear Warning
  • Apple's iPhone Shipments Fell Nearly 10% In First Quarter
  • Why Markets Cancelled Powell's Rate-Cut Pivot
  • Monday's Must-Read Stock News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Monday, April 15, 2024

    3 Winners and 3 Losers: GL, STT, KIM, ANET, ZTS, FMC

    Markets will not soon forget last Friday's stock decline, the worst session last seen in late January. This creates market winners and losers.

    Winners

    Globe Life (GL), which fell from $125 to $50, gained 20% on April 12. The insurance and investment firm countered allocations made by a short seller. The firm said the report was misleading, containing anonymous allocations.

    State Street (STT) posted $1.69 in non-GAAP earnings per share in Q1. Markets may buy STT stock on its 1.3% revenue increase.

    Kimco Realty (KIM) may reverse its downtrend since peaking at over $22. At $18.10, markets do not appreciate its sale of 10 properties on March 27. This raises $248 million and strengthens its balance sheet.

    Losers

    Arista (ANET) lost 8.55% last Friday on no news. The stock is a losing holding for the day but a strong growth and profitable idea.

    Zoetis (ZTS) lost 7.84% last Friday on reports of adverse events linked to its arthritis drug. At a 52-week low, investors may hold a company with strong prospects for two pain drugs: Librela and Solensia.

    FMC Corp. (FMC) dropped by 7.8% on no news. It is the second most-shorted stock in the materials sector.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN15042024000212011056ID1108095639


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search