Stagwell Expands In Brazil With Pros Agency Acquistion

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SÃO PAOLO - Stagwell is expanding in Latin America with the acquisition of São Paulo-based Pros Agency, which will operate as part of Allison.



Pros' role will include driving business in Brazil and the greater Latin America region. The female-founded agency, which grew 50% in 2023, specializes in digital PR, creative planning and production, influencer marketing, and brand development.



Pros' 130-person team will continue to be co-led by founder and CEO Daniela Graicar, co-CEO Fernanda Tchernobilsky and partner Alan Strozenberg. The agency's clients include Boticário, Amazon, Mondelez, Vibra, Porto and Kimberly Clark.



Pros will be part of Stagwell agency Allison, which expanded its LatAm footprint in 2021 , when it struck a partnership with Stagwell affiliate Grupo Garnier. Allison CEO Jonathan Heit called Pros“a great fit, and a natural complement to our global capabilities.”



Stagwell's other agencies in the region include Assembly, Code and Theory's Truelogic, CP+B, Ink and Locaria. The group has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Central America.



"Since launching our operations in Brazil and Latin America two years ago we've driven significant results for regional brands, landed new global clients such as Lenovo and Motorola, and expanded our footprint with the additions of new agency partners to our Global Affiliate network,” said

Vinicius Reis, president, Stagwell Brazil and CEO, Crispin Porter and Bogusky (CP+B)

Brazil.

“In less than 10 years Pros' 'People Relations' approach to creative and digital storytelling has earned the agency widespread recognition and work with the most important brands in the region. Their addition to our network further strengthens Allison's brand and positions us for significant growth in Brazil and LatAm.”



