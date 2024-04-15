Tunisian national guard retrieves 2 migrant bodies, apprehend group of smugglers

(MENAFN) A Tunisian news agency reported on Sunday evening that Tunisian National Guard units had made significant strides in combating illegal migration, with the retrieval of two bodies of migrants and the apprehension of a group of smugglers and organizers of illegal crossings, alongside several undocumented migrants. The operation also led to the seizure of a vehicle and 12 boats that were utilized for illegal migration operations, according to a press release issued by the Tunisian National Guard.



In a separate incident, a National Guard patrol in Mhamdia intercepted a car whose owner intended to transport eight individuals from sub-Saharan countries to Tunis. These actions reflect Tunisia's ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of illegal migration, particularly given its strategic location in the central Mediterranean, making it a key transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe.



Despite the rigorous measures implemented by Tunisian authorities, the influx of undocumented immigrants endeavoring to cross to Italy from the Tunisian coast persists. The situation underscores the challenges faced by both Tunisia and European nations in addressing the complex issue of irregular migration and the need for continued cooperation and coordination in addressing its root causes and finding sustainable solutions.

