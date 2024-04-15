Accident claims lives of 2 workers in Vietnam high-rise building mishap

(MENAFN) In a devastating turn of events on Monday morning, a high-rise building in Vietnam's central district of Hoan Kiem became the site of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two workers and left two others severely injured, according to reports from a Vietnamese news agency. The incident unfolded as the workers were engaged in crucial repair work atop the glass skylight roof of the building. In an unforeseen and catastrophic occurrence, the glass structure suddenly shattered, causing the workers to plummet to the ground below.



The victims, identified as individuals aged 23 and 32, tragically succumbed to their injuries, while their two colleagues sustained significant harm and are currently receiving medical care in nearby hospitals. As local authorities diligently investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, questions arise about the structural integrity of the glass roof and the safety measures in place during the repair work.



The abrupt and severe nature of the incident has prompted a swift response from authorities, who are committed to uncovering the root cause of the tragedy and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. This sobering event serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with construction and repair work, particularly when conducted at height, underscoring the critical importance of stringent safety protocols and rigorous adherence to occupational health and safety standards to protect the lives and well-being of workers. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating accident, there is a collective call for enhanced safety measures and heightened vigilance to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

