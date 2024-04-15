US Nuclear’S Unparalleled PFAS Monitoring Products In Spotlight As EPA Sets First-Ever Limits On PFAS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 the White House issued the first-ever national drinking water standard that will require water utilities to drastically reduce the levels of toxic PFAS forever chemicals down to the lowest levels that can reliably be measured. Fortunately, US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) has long been aware of the dangers of PFAS, and has already developed the world's first on-the-spot PFAS monitor that can measure PFOA and PFOS down to 1 ppt (parts per Trillion) in less than a few minutes, which is well below the EPA's limit of 4 ppt. Using US Nuclear's innovative monitors, water utilities and private well owners, can right now, on-the-spot, make the needed tests and then periodically or continuously monitor PFAS contamination thereafter, versus the time consuming and expensive process of taking each sample and sending it out to a lab for analysis.



PFAS is ubiquitous even in our rainwater. It is said that“PFAS chemicals now contaminate virtually all Americans at birth.” With the new legally enforceable standard in effect, water utilities that don't currently monitor for PFAS will have 3 years or less to complete initial measurement surveys. And they must inform the public of the level of PFAS measured. If PFAS is detected in violation of the EPA's new limits, the utility companies must purchase and install new technologies (such as US Nuclear's equipment) to monitor/reduce PFAS in their drinking water. The Biden administration has already identified about 6-10% of water utilities believed to be in violation, and to exceed the new limits and need to make changes, leading to healthier and safer drinking water for over one hundred million people.

The EPA also announced that an additional $1 billion in federal funding is newly available to help municipal water utilities, owners of private wells, all water suppliers and water treatment plants to implement PFAS monitoring and treatment solutions. This funding is part of a $9 billion investment package through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help communities tackle PFAS contamination, and an additional $21 billion is available for general drinking water improvements which includes monitoring and treating PFAS contamination, as well as for the many other toxic chemical, biological and radiological contaminants often found in drinking water which US Nuclear instruments can also monitor. This is an unprecedented amount of funding being allocated to measure and treat PFAS contamination, and US Nuclear is in a prime position to capitalize on this funding with their revolutionary PFAS monitoring products.

