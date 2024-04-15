The Lee Health Heart Institute Achieves Most Abstract Acceptance At The Annual American College Of Cardiology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lee Health Heart Institute research teams show a dedication to sharing expertise and fostering collaboration.

Fort Myers, Florida, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Health Heart Institute physicians were proud to showcase the highest number of abstracts accepted to-date for the health system on a variety of topics related to cardiac care at this year's prestigious American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference held from April 6-8. These abstracts covered a diverse range of topics crucial to advancing cardiac care, highlighting Lee Health's commitment to innovation and excellence in cardiovascular health for all.

Leading the charge was Dr. Malissa Wood, Dr. Richard Chazal, Dr. Juan Lopez-Mattei, Dr. Erick Burton, and Dr. Orlando Escarcega. Their presentations not only highlighted groundbreaking research, but also demonstrated Lee Health's dedication to sharing expertise and fostering collaboration within the medical community.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Advancements in research and technology learned at the annual conference will help Lee Health Heart Institute physicians stay at the forefront of cutting-edge practices, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and strengthening cardiovascular care in Southwest Florida and beyond.

“We were thrilled to present at this year's ACC conference to help inspire innovation, improve cardiac care and enhance patient outcomes around the world,” said chief physician executive for the Lee Health Heart Institute Dr. Malissa Wood.“The Lee Health Heart Institute is not only dedicated to treating cardiovascular disease, but also to finding progressive solutions and advancements to keep the community as heart healthy as possible. Staying updated on the latest developments and research in cardiology also empowers physicians to help patients make informed decisions about their care and discover new treatment options and prevention strategies that could improve their outcomes and quality of life.”

This year, topics presented at the annual conference included:



Dr. Wood shared her insights into ischemic heart disease, parenting and the practice of cardiology, women's heart health and advocacy for cardiovascular health

Dr. Chazal, medical director of the Lee Health Heart and Vascular Institute, discussed clinical trials

Dr. Chazal and medical director of cardiac imaging Dr. Juan Lopez-Mattei presented on prevention and health promotion

Dr. Lopez-Mattei, Dr. Wood and Dr. Chazal presented on electrophysiology and valvular heart disease

Cardiologist Dr. Escarcega, Dr. Lopez-Mattei and Dr. Chazal presented on complex clinical cases, global heart health, SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure and heart failure and cardiomyopathies Dr. Lopez-Mattei shared insights on imaging and when and how to screen for cardiotoxicity

Participating in the ACC conference not only signifies a commitment to excellence in heart care, but it shows the Lee Health Heart Institute's dedication to advancing cardiovascular medicine on a local and global scale.

Based at HealthPark Medical Center, the Lee Health Heart Institute is the largest heart program in Southwest Florida. It specializes in everything from primary and specialty care, advanced cardiac imaging, cardiac rehabilitation and more.

To learn more about the Lee Health Heart Institute, please visit .

HealthPark Medical Center is located at 9981 S. HealthPark Dr., Fort Myers, Florida.

