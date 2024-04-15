Ipower To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series On April 18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Vassily, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



The fireside will be hosted by Thierry Wuilloud, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:



A review of iPower's current product catalog, as well as the dynamics and process used to expand the product line.

Examples of structured and unstructured data analytics used to develop new products. The differences between traditional online and social media marketplaces (mainly the TikTok Shop) as it relates to product marketing and relevance.



Please click here to register and view the event. If you have any issues, please contact the Company's investor relations team at ... .

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, and . iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at .

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone.“Research for the Other 99%TM” opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...