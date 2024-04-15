Global Impact Resistant Glass Market To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 7.8 Billion By 2034, Advancing At An 8.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive industry is experiencing a surge in demand for impact resistant glass used in vehicle windows, windshields, and sunroofs. This uptick is fueled by both an increasing demand for automobiles and advancements in safety standards. As consumers prioritize safety features in their vehicles, the adoption of impact resistant glass continues to grow, making it a crucial component in automotive design and manufacturing. NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global impact resistant glass market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion in 2024, driven by customization and personalization trends. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 7.8 billion by 2034.

Nanotechnology is increasingly being applied to glass manufacturing processes to enhance the strength, flexibility, and durability of impact resistant glass. Nano coatings and additives are being used to improve scratch resistance, reduce glare, and enhance the optical properties of glass, offering superior performance in various applications. The demand for impact resistant glass with soundproofing capabilities is rising, driven by urbanization, traffic noise, and noise pollution concerns. Impact resistant glass products with acoustic insulation properties help mitigate noise transmission, improve indoor comfort, and create quieter environments in residential, commercial, and transportation settings. Request Your Sample and Stay Ahead with Our Insightful Report! The integration of IoT sensors with impact resistant glass products enables real time monitoring of glass performance, environmental conditions, and security status. Smart glass solutions equipped with IoT sensors can detect impacts, temperature changes, and security breaches, providing actionable insights for preventive maintenance, security alerts, and energy optimization. The emphasis on fire safety regulations and building codes is driving the adoption of fire rated impact resistant glass in high risk environments such as commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and transportation terminals. Fire rated glass products offer fire resistance, smoke containment, and radiant heat protection, enhancing occupant safety and property protection in the event of a fire. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global impact resistant glass market was valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2034.

By interlayer, the polyvinyl butyral segment to account for a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.4 billion during the forecast period. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034. “The expansion of the healthcare sector, including hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities, is driving the demand for impact resistant glass in healthcare infrastructure. Impact resistant glass enhances patient safety, infection control, and environmental sustainability in healthcare environments, meeting stringent regulatory requirements and infection control standards,” says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Explore Extensive Insights through Complete Report Methodology - Request Your Copy! Competitive Landscape Prominent players in the Impact Resistant Glass market are Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Central Glass, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass, Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V., CGS Holding Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, and Euroglas GmbH, among others. Company Portfolio

Saint-Gobain is a multinational conglomerate that produces a wide range of construction materials, including impact resistant glass. The impact resistant glass products of Saint-Gobain are used in architectural glazing, automotive, aerospace, and other industries where safety and durability are paramount. Saint-Gobain focuses on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction in its glass manufacturing operations. Guardian Industries is a global glass manufacturer that offers a diverse portfolio of glass products, including impact resistant glass solutions. The impact resistant glass offerings by Guardian include laminated glass and tempered glass products designed to withstand high impact and provide safety and security in various applications. Regional Analysis of the Impact Resistant Glass Market

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 9.0% China 8.9% The United Kingdom 9.6% Japan 8.8% Korea 11.3%





Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

More Valuable Insights Available



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global impact resistant glass market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the impact resistant glass market, the market is segmented on the basis of interlayer (polyvinyl butyral, ionoplast polymer, ethylene vinyl acetate, others), and end user industry (construction and infrastructure , automotive and transportation , others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

