Fiverr To Release First Quarter 2024 Results On May 9, 2024

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at .



First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details



What: Fiverr's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: May 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration: To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link here Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at, .

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

