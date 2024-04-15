C-Bond Systems, Inc. Engages Cervitude Intelligent Relations For Investor Awareness Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc . (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Cervitude Intelligent Relations, a premier investor relations firm, to enhance its investor awareness efforts.



C-Bond Systems specializes in the development and commercialization of proprietary nanotechnology applications and products to address global challenges in the glass industry. With a focus on safety, security, and sustainability, C-Bond Systems Inc. is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that improve the performance and longevity of glass across various sectors.

As part of its commitment to fostering greater transparency and engagement with the investment community, C-Bond Systems has partnered with Cervitude Intelligent Relations to enhance its investor awareness initiatives. Cervitude Intelligent Relations will leverage its expertise and industry insights to develop and implement comprehensive strategies aimed at expanding C-Bond Systems' visibility and fostering stronger connections with shareholders, analysts, and potential investors.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Cervitude Intelligent Relations as we embark on the next phase of our investor relations efforts," said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond Systems. "With their proven track record and deep understanding of capital markets, we are confident that Cervitude Intelligent Relations will help us effectively communicate our value proposition and investment thesis to the broader investment community."

"We are honored to be selected as the investor relations partner for C-Bond Systems," said Harold Blackwell, Partner at Cervitude Intelligent Relations. "We look forward to working closely with the management team to develop and execute tailored investor awareness strategies that drive value and enhance shareholder engagement."

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit C-Bond Systems Inc.'s website at for additional information about the company and its innovative nanotechnology solutions.

About C-Bond Systems Inc.

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: , , Facebook: and Twitter: and .

About Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Cervitude Intelligent Relations is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to helping companies effectively communicate with the investment community and achieve their capital markets objectives. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and results, Cervitude Intelligent Relations offers a comprehensive suite of investor relations services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations including the likelihood that Cervitude Intelligent Relations will help us effectively communicate our value proposition and investment thesis to the broader investment community; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the Company's and its customers' ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company's ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

