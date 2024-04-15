Cell Culture Market Is Expected To Reach $57.9 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Culture market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $30.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $57.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors like increasing need of advanced therapies, rising cell-based research practices, growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of cell culture market. Download an Illustrative overview: Cell Culture Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $30.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $57.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Driver Increasing fundings for cell-based research

The future of the cell culture market is poised for significant growth driven by advancements in 3D cell culture technologies and the widespread adoption of single-use technologies. 3D cell culture models offer more physiologically relevant environments, enhancing drug discovery and tissue engineering applications. Single-use technologies reduce contamination risks, increase operational flexibility, and lower costs, making them increasingly attractive to biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking efficient and scalable solutions for cell culture processes.

Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further categorized as Sera, Media, Reagents; Vessels; and Accessories. Equipment is further sub-segmented as bioreactors, storage equipment and other equipment. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the global cell culture market in 2023. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality consumables including cell culture media and regents. Additionally, increasing cell based-research activities is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Based on application, the cell culture market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, drug screening & development, and other applications. Biopharmaceutical production segment is further categorized as monoclonal antibodies, vaccine production, and other therapeutic proteins. Tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided based on cell and gene therapy, and others tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. In 2023, biopharmaceutical production accounted for the largest share of cell culture market. The highest share of the segment is attributed to various factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibodies & biosimilars and rising incidences of infectious diseases.

Based on end user, the cell culture market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for novel therapeutics. Additionally, the growing focus on development of personalized medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the segment growth.

The key regional markets for the global cell culture market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the well-established biopharmaceutical industry and rising need of cell and gene therapy. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing focus on advancement of biotechnology sector are driving growth in these markets. Moreover, rising R&D activities in the field of cell biology are propelling the growth of cell culture market in the Asia Pacific region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

BD (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Caisson Labs (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

InvivoGen (France)

PAN-Biotech (Germany)

Cellexus (Scotland)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland)

Bio-Techne (US)

Advancion Corporation (US)

BioSpherix, Ltd. (US) and Among Others

This report categorizes the cell culture market into the following segments:

Cell Culture Market, by Product



Consumables



Sera, Media, Reagents





Media







Serum-free media







Classical media & salts







Stem cell culture media







Chemically defined media







Specialty media





Other media





Reagents







Growth factors







Supplements







Buffers & chemicals







Cell dissociation reagents







Balanced salt solutions







Attachment & matrix factors







Antibiotics/Antimycotics







Cryoprotective Reagents







Contamination Detection Kits





Other cell culture reagents





Sera







Fetal Bovine sera







Adult Bovine sera





Other animal sera





Vessels







Cell factory systems/cell stacks







Roller/roux bottles







Flasks







Multiwall Plates

Petri dishes

Equipment



Bioreactors





Conventional Bioreactors



Single Use Bioreactor



Storage Equipment





Refrigerators & freezers



Cryostorage systems



Other Equipment





Filtration systems





Cell counters





Carbon dioxide incubators





Centrifuges





Autoclaves





Microscopes





Biosafety cabinets Other supporting equipment

Cell Culture Market, by Application



Biopharmaceutical Production



Monoclonal Antibody Production



Vaccine Production

Other Therapeutic Protein Production

Diagnostics

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine



Cell And Gene Therapy

Other Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Applications

Drug Screening & Development Other Applications

Cell Culture Market, by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes Other End Users

Cell Culture Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East



GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia (KSA)





United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Rest of GCC Countries (RoGCC)

Rest of Middle East (RoME) Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:



Cell Culture Equipment and Reagents Manufacturers

Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Cell Banks

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture market based on the product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell culture market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the cell culture market.

