OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For April 18Th

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 18th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

We're proud to feature this group of innovative companies at our OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference coming up this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“Investors will have the opportunity to interact directly with leaders from some of the top-performing companies that trade on the OTCQX premium market.”

