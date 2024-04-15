Petmeds® Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results And Completion Of Financial Restatement

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)(“PetMeds” or“Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, today announced its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024, restated financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, and interim financial statements for previously reported quarterly periods in 2023 and 2022.

Quarterly Highlights



Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, were $65.3 million, compared to $58.9 million for the third quarter in the prior year, an increase of 11% year over year. The increase was due to the acquisition of PetCareRx offset by declines in PetMeds legacy sales.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $2.0 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share. This compares to net loss of $212 thousand, or $(0.01) diluted earnings per share, for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was due to incremental G&A in part due to the acquisition of PetCareRx as well as strategic G&A investments in PetMeds.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $924 thousand for the current year fiscal third quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Cash on hand at December 31, 2023 was $49.4 million and PetMeds has no debt.

“We are pleased to have our previously announced restatement completed,” said Christine Chambers, CFO of PetMeds.“This restatement resulted principally from the correction of accounting treatment for certain prior period sales taxes between mid-2018 through mid-2022. This restatement does not have any impact on our anticipated fiscal 2024 revenue or gross margins or on our cash position as of December 31, 2023. Our team has worked diligently to complete the accounting analysis, and I want to thank all our stakeholders for their trust and patience during this period.”

Financial Restatement

The Company filed an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for fiscal year 2023 and amended Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, to reflect the correction of the misstatements in the financial statements for the restated periods. In addition, the Company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023, which includes restated unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022, that reflect the correction of the misstatements in such periods and to make certain corresponding disclosures. The Company is now current in all of its SEC filings.

This restatement resulted principally from the correction of accounting treatment for certain prior period state and local sales tax liabilities previously accrued under the probable and estimable standard under Accounting Standards Code (ASC) 450, to the accrual of such liabilities instead under the legal liability approach under ASC 405. The sales tax exposure was originally identified and announced last year and related to sales taxes not collected or remitted from mid-2018 through mid-2022. As of December 2022 the Company was collecting and remitting sales tax in all relevant states.

As a part of the restatement, the principal adjustment on the prior balance sheets relates to the sales tax liability that is now recorded as the full potential sales tax liability accrued under ASC 405 and reflects sales taxes not collected from customers between mid-2018 through mid-2022. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the sales tax liability is recorded at $24.2 million, which compares to $7.8 million that was previously reported as of March 31, 2023 and detailed below.

The Company also recorded a corresponding adjustment in order to reverse the sales tax liability under the prior accounting treatment from fiscal year 2023 under ASC 450. This reversal impacts the fiscal 2023 year-end balance sheet along with the fiscal 2023 income statement. On the income statement, a $7.8 million reserve, recorded in G&A, as representing the probable and estimable amount of the sales tax liability was reversed. This reversal occasioned by the restatement reduces fiscal 2023 G&A expense by $7.8 million and net income as restated is now $5.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in fiscal 2023. This compares to net income of $18.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share, as restated, in fiscal year 2022. Previously, fiscal year 2023 net income was $233 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share.

The Company also made an adjustment related to the acquisition of PetCareRx and the recording of net operating losses. Due to limitations in NOLs, deferred tax assets decreased, and goodwill increased in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024. This adjustment has no impact on the income statement.

The income tax provision was also adjusted based on the changes mentioned above in each applicable period.

ABOUT PETMEDS

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert, delivering pet medications, food, health services and other products direct to the consumer at PetMeds and PetCareRx and through its toll-free number (1-800-PetMeds). PetMeds aims to be the most trusted pet health expert by providing incredible care and services that are affordable to the broadest group of pet parents--because every pet deserves to live a long, happy, healthy life. For more information, please visit

