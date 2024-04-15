Manaseer Industrial Complex Launches an Awareness Campaign for its Chemical Constructions “MICShield”

(MENAFN- Ogilvy)



April – Amman

Manaseer Industrial Complex, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, recently launched an awareness campaign on its products in chemical constructions, named “MICShield”, to provide a wide range of specialized solutions for construction, concrete, and cement industries, that are essential components of the construction industry.

The campaign aims to spread awareness of MICShield alongside its benefits and effectiveness. Its main objective is to shed light on MICShield’s comprehensive spectrum of products related to construction solutions serving up to 12 various sectors. The brand consists of a range of products from raw materials and components for safe, efficient, and long-lasting buildings and infrastructure, and various finishing requirements. The products include waterproofing, concrete repair, flooring solutions, protective coatings, bonding aids and primers, and all finishing materials. MICShield stands out for its quality and durability which labels it as the most reliable product for contractors to consider for their construction projects.

MICShield has a global geographical presence through its regional offices, distribution channels, and representatives, and its products are exclusively distributed through the “Central Jordanian for Building Materials”, the official distributor of MICShield in Jordan across the kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Industrial Complex (formerly Modern Cement and Mining Company), is a subsidiary of Manaseer Group that was established in 2008 and began production in 2011. The MIC provides high-quality products in various sectors, including building materials, construction chemicals, the essential minerals used in key industries, mineral-based fertilizers, and Feedstock supplements, all offered in the best quality to its customers at the local, regional, and global levels. The operations at the MIC are based on important values that consider health and safety, environment and society, innovation, integrity, and respect. The MIC won ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications, and it consists of more than 750 employees covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers.

