TRIEC Mentoring Partnership Program Celebrates 20Th Anniversary And Recognizes Employers And Mentors In Award Recognition Gala

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON (April 15, 2024) – The Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) is hosting its TRIEC Mentoring Partnership (TMP) Recognition Gala on April 15, 2024, at RBC Waterpark Place at 88 Queens Quay West in Toronto. The annual event, which recognizes the many milestones achieved by TMP's mentors and employer partners, also marks the program's 20th anniversary.

Founded in 2004, TMP is a profession-to-profession mentoring program connecting newcomer professionals with established Canadian professionals to help them understand the nuances of the labour market, Canadian workplace culture, and build their professional networks in Canada. As of 2024, over 25,000 newcomers have completed the program. TMP's mentees are proven to be 2.5 times more likely to find good quality jobs within three months of program completion.

The Recognition Gala will unite employers, immigrant-serving agencies, leaders of immigrant associations, sector councils, government representatives, and program mentors. Esteban Davila and Maysa Mourad, two former TMP mentees, will share their experience and the program's impact on their career success in Canada. Former mentees who have rejoined the program as mentors, and mentors who have completed milestones of 10, 15, and 20 mentoring matches, will be honoured at the event. Community partner organizations and mentoring coaches will also be recognized for their contributions. The event will conclude with LCBO and RBC, two of TMP's employer partners, receiving special awards for achieving 100 and 2,000 mentoring matches, respectively.

The TMP Recognition Gala provides a platform to celebrate the collective efforts and contributions of all that have led to the program's longstanding, and often life-changing, success. It is also an opportunity for other stakeholders in the immigrant employment sector to learn about how they can get involved with the program, as well as how it can benefit their organizations, their clients, and the Canadian economy at large.

About TRIEC

Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) champions the talent and experience that immigrants bring to the Greater Toronto Area. We support organizations to become more inclusive, and help newcomers expand their professional networks and understand the local labour market. We collaborate with leaders and organizations to build a GTA where immigrant professionals can contribute to their fullest potential.

