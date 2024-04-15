MKS Instruments Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's website at . To participate in the call by phone, participants should register online by clicking here , where dial in details will be provided. We encourage participants to register and dial in to the conference call at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a timely connection.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

MKS Investor Relations Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: ...