Khyati Keswani Says Her Character Amrita In 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' Is 'Blinded By Hate'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Khyati Keswani, who is essaying Amrita in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has shed light on the intriguing parallels and distinctions between reel-life character and herself.

Amrita is depicted as a character of complex emotions, often perceived as cold and strict.

However, beneath her tough exterior lies a soft side concealed by the grief of her lost son.

Khyati said: "Amrita seems to come off as a very cold and strict person, but little does anybody know that she has a soft side too. Her cold nature stems from her grief, which she masks with toughness."

Drawing a contrast with her real-life persona, Khyati described herself as entirely different, being soft-spoken and expressive of her emotions.

She admits: "In real life, I am very different. I am very soft-spoken, and my emotions come out easily. I cannot hide them."

She went on to say, "Amrita becomes very vulnerable when it comes to family, and even I share this trait. Both my reel and real-life personalities care deeply when it's about family and strive to ensure their well-being."

"However, Amrita's character is often blinded by hate, leading to actions that may seem harsh towards others, especially Aashi," added Khyati.

In the recent storyline, Amrita gives her consent for Aashi and Siddharth's wedding, initiating the celebrations as romance blossoms between the two. However, the upcoming episode introduces a new twist with the arrival of a mysterious new character who is set to disrupt Aashi and Siddharth's world.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs every Monday-Saturday at 9 pm on Shemaroo Umang.