Americans Should Worry More About World War

At that point, WW2 was in full swing, but the violence was still fairly localized and fairly limited - only about two hundred thousand people died in those campaigns, which sounds like a lot but was only about 0.3% of the war's total death toll.

It wasn't until

1941

that WW2 became what we Americans remember it as. It was then that the Nazis attacked the Soviets and Japan attacked the US, bringing the world's two most powerful countries into the fray, raising casualties enormously, sealing the fate of the Axis, and creating the grand alliance that would form the basis of the postwar world order.

So if you were living at any point in 1931 through 1940, you would already be witnessing conflicts that would eventually turn into the bloodiest, most cataclysmic war that humanity has yet known - but you might not realize it. You would be standing in the foothills of the Second World War, but unless you were able to make

far-sighted predictions , you wouldn't know what horrors lurked in the near future.

In case the parallel isn't blindingly obvious, we might be standing in the foothills of World War 3

right now. If WW3 happens, future bloggers might list the wars in Ukraine and Gaza in a timeline like the one I just gave.

Or we might not be in the foothills of WW3. I think there's still a good chance that we can avert a wider, more cataclysmic war, and instead have a protracted standoff –

Cold War 2 – instead. But I'm not going to lie – the outlook seems to be deteriorating. One big reason is that China appears to be ramping up its support for Russia.

China is now engaged in a proxy war against Europe

The Ukraine War is a proxy war. This is not because Ukraine is a US or European“proxy”, in the sense that we tell the Ukrainians what to do. We do not. But the US and Europe are contributing to Ukraine's defense in order to keep Russia bogged down, because we all know that if Ukraine falls, the Baltics, Moldova, and

eventually Poland

are likely to be next on Putin's menu.

In fact, although the US has done a lot to help Ukraine, Europe as a whole has done even more:

Source:

Ukraine Support Tracker

Expressed as a share of GDP, Europe has done even more, since Europe's GDP is smaller than that of the US. And since the US' aid has been mostly military – which is basically the US paying its own defense contractors – Europe's aid has been more of an economic sacrifice.

On top of that, Europe, not the US, is bearing the brunt of the Russian gas cutoff. Ukraine's fate is also much more important to Europe than to the US. Not only does Ukraine stand to join the EU if it survives, but if Ukraine falls, Putin will probably begin dismantling Europe. The US' lesser degree of direct interest in the outcome of the conflict is probably one reason why Ukraine aid is now bogged down in America even as Europe's assistance

ramps up .

So it makes sense to view the Ukraine War as a European proxy conflict against Russia. But what's more ominous is that it also makes an increasing amount of sense to view it as a

Chinese proxy conflict against

Europe.

A little over a year ago, there were reports that China was sending lethal aid to Russia. Believing these reports,

I concluded – perhaps prematurely – that China had gone“all in” on Russia's military effort.

Some of the reports were later walked back, but the fact is, it's very hard to know how much China is doing to provide Russia with drones and such under the table. But now, a year later, there are multiple credible reports that China is ramping up aid in various forms.

For example,

the US is now claiming

that China is providing Russia with both material aid and geospatial intelligence (i.e. telling Russia where Ukrainian units are so Russia can hit them):

This is very similar to the aid that Europe and the US are providing Ukraine. The US is also providing geospatial intelligence, as well as material and production assistance. If reports are correct - and this time, they come from the US government as well as from major news organizations - then China is now playing the same role for Russia that Europe and the US have been playing for Ukraine.

In other words, the Ukraine War now looks like a proxy war between China and Europe. Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, definitely thinks this is the case:

What does it mean that China is now engaged in a proxy war against Europe? Several things.

First, it means US influence over the conflict is a lot more limited than we like to think. Americans like to believe that we're still the hegemon we were in 1999 - that we can just stretch out our mighty hand to stop any war, and that wars therefore continue only when we want them to.

This is complete fantasy. Even if America never sends another penny, Europe will continue to support Ukraine, because for them the conflict is existential (even if the Germans don't quite realize it yet). In fact, Europe may eventually fight Russia directly - Emmanuel Macron is

already talking about this openly .

And Vladimir Putin, emboldened by Chinese production and intelligence support, and having staked not only his legacy but his regime's entire reason for existence on the conquest of territory in East Europe, will have little reason to stop fighting no matter what the US says. The US could push Ukraine to cede land for peace, and it probably wouldn't matter, because Putin wants

all

of Ukraine, and then he wants other European countries too.

China, for its part, has mostly lobbed threats and bellicose rhetoric to Europe through its various propaganda proxies:

Screenshot

In other words, the Ukraine war is now a proxy war between major powers that is almost totally out of America's control. That is a bad sign for global stability.

In fact, US actions to try to deter China from backing Russia might just end up widening the conflict. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is

threatening to put sanctions on Chinese banks :

The United States is prepared to

sanction

Chinese banks and companies, as well as Beijing's leadership, if they assist Russia's armed forces with

the invasion of Ukraine , US Treasury Secretary

Janet Yellen

said last Monday...

China is“entitled” to have a relationship with Russia, she said, noting that much of the trade between the two countries is seen by the U.S. as nonproblematic. But the provision of military aid from Beijing to Moscow could trigger sanctions.

Of course, the election of Trump later this year could forestall that, since Trump has expressed

conciliatory sentiments toward Russia

and has made some recent signs of

wanting to accommodate China

as well. But if Trump's America withdraws into isolationism - or worse, collapses into civil conflict - it will simply give a green light to the authoritarian powers to carry out more conquests, as the Axis was emboldened in the 1930s.

The US would eventually end up having to rush back in after the fact, like in WW2, or see itself relegated to the status of a fallen, friendless middle power.

Asia is a tinderbox

Of course, World War 3 will actually begin if and when the US and China go to war. Almost everyone thinks this would happen if and when China attacks Taiwan, but in fact there are several other flashpoints that are just as scary and which many people seem to be overlooking.

First, there's the South China Sea, where China has been pressing the Philippines to surrender its maritime territory with various“gray zone” bullying tactics. Ian Ellis has

a good rundown of these :

Source:

Ian Ellis

The US is a formal treaty ally of the Philippines and has

vowed to honor its commitments and defend its ally

against potential threats.

And then there's the ever-present background threat of North Korea, which

some experts believe

is seriously considering re-starting the Korean War. That would trigger a US defense of South Korea, which in turn might bring in China, as it did in the 1950s.

It's also worth mentioning the China-India border. China has recently

reiterated its claim

to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, calling it“South Tibet” and

declaring

that the area was part of China since ancient times. India has vigorously rejected this notion, of course. An India-China border war might not start World War 3, but the US. would definitely try to help India out against China, as

it did in 2022 .

So even as Europe and China become more deeply enmeshed in a proxy war, there are multiple flashpoints in Asia that could blossom into World War 3 any day now. Asia is an absolute tinderbox right now.

China is becoming better prepared for war. The US is not.

A few Americans like Jamie Dimon are starting to wake up to all of this, but most Americans are not - they're still focused on domestic conflict. As a result, America hasn't mustered the urgency necessary to resuscitate its desiccated defense-industrial base. China is engaging in a massive military buildup while the US is lagging behind. This is from

a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies :

“The Chinese defense industrial base is increasingly on a wartime footing.” If that isn't a clear enough warning, I don't know what would be.

You have now been warned!

A whole lot of Americans need to be shouting these warnings to anyone who will listen. Instead, many Americans (including in the US Navy) seem intent on

covering up the problems out of embarrassment :

I'm sure that to someone in the Navy's public relations department thinks that simply refusing to talk to reporters about these problems means that the problems have been solved.

This is typical of the ostrich-like mentality that I see among a very wide variety of Americans, from Congressional staffers to tech moguls to news reporters and pundits, regarding the imminent threat of war with China. But refusing to talk about problems doesn't make them go away; it simply makes us less prepared to deal with them.

China's leaders, meanwhile, labor under no such comforting illusions. In addition to their massive military buildup, they are taking various other actions that might or might not entail purposeful preparation for war, but definitely

have the effect

of making China better prepared should a war break out.

For example, China's dominance of the battery and electric vehicle industries helps insulate them against a potential blockade of their oil supplies through the

Straits of Malacca .

Xi has also commanded the country to

improve its food self-sufficiency ; since the country was

94% self-sufficient in food back in 2000 , this is probably not an impossible task. That will insulate China against any possible blockade of food imports in the event of a war.

As for finance, China has been

stockpiling gold

and urging trading partners to

do more business in yuan . That should help neuter threats of financial sanctions, like the one Janet Yellen just issued.

Again, I don't know which of these measures represent purposeful preparation before the launching of a great-power war. But they all definitely make China better-prepared. Even as the US tries its best to ignore its glaring inability to build ships and missiles and ammunition, China is shoring up its key weaknesses in fuel, food and finance.

The possibility that revisionist great powers will launch a world war in order to overturn the global order is now a lot higher than it was a few years ago, and arguably even higher than one

year ago. Americans need to be screaming our heads off about this, so that we can start planning for this disaster

today, instead of allowing ourselves to wait and be blindsided by it.

We need to be talking about this on national TV, in the New York Times, on podcasts, and on whatever social media the CCP still doesn't control. Right now, what I mostly hear is a deafening, horrible silence.

This

article

was first published on Noah Smith's Noahpinion

Substack and is republished with kind permission. Read the

original

and become a Noahopinion

subscriber

here.