Americans Should Worry More About World War


4/15/2024 8:13:53 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Being the guy who's always shouting about impending disaster is frustrating, thankless work. If nobody listens to you, and the disaster happens, you're a useless
Cassandra .

If nobody listens to you and the disaster luckily
doesn't
happen, you're viewed as a fool. If people
do
listen to you and they take action to successfully avert the disaster, a lot of people will still say that your warning was wrong and the precautions were unnecessary.

The only way you'll ever come out looking smart is if the disaster does happen, and people heed your warning in time to mitigate its impact. At that point, you're
Gandalf . But the problem with being Gandalf is that it involves a disaster actually happening, so it's not exactly something you should
hope
for.

Despite this, I think it's our duty to warn the world of impending disaster if we think we see one coming.

I've been worried about
a major war between the US and China
since the late 2010s, when tensions started ratcheting up in the South China Sea. I
wrote a post for Bloomberg
in 2018 saying that the risk of war was being ignored. I felt like I was shouting into the void.

Since the pandemic, and especially since the wars in Ukraine and Gaza erupted, those worries have gone mainstream. To give just one example, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, probably the country's most important banker,
believes
that the world is entering a period of geopolitical danger unrivaled since World War 2:

The comments came in an
annual shareholder letter from Dimon ...

“America's global leadership role is being challenged outside by other nations and inside by our polarized electorate,” Dimon said.“We need to find ways to put aside our differences and work in partnership with other Western nations in the name of democracy. During this time of great crises, uniting to protect our essential freedoms, including free enterprise, is paramount.”

He is, of course, completely right.

But while Dimon's letter talks about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, it leaves the big one unspoken: World War 3.

If China and the US go to war, it'll make what's happening now in East Europe and the Middle East look like child's play – not just because the forces involved would be larger, but because the existing wars in East Europe and the Middle East would likely expand into regional wars as well.

You can bet that although he doesn't talk about it, Dimon is thinking about WW3, as are many others. As I see it, the mere fact that not many people are talking about the danger represents evidence that we're still not taking it seriously.

And because Americans aren't talking about it, our country doesn't have the urgency required to
do
something about it. One of our great strengths as a nation has always been that we start shouting about problems before they become severe, giving us time to prepare. Right now we're not shouting, so we're not preparing.

So although I'm just an unimportant little economics blogger, I will do my best to shout about the likelihood of an onrushing catastrophe.

Let's begin with a scary historical parallel.

When did World War 2 begin?

When Americans think of World War 2, we usually think of the roughly four years of the war that
we
participated in, from late 1941 through 1945.

Those years were indeed the most climactic and destructive of the war, by far, but the war actually began earlier. In fact, although the official start date is September 1, 1939, it's easy to make an argument that the war began long before that.

Some historians view WW1 and WW2 as one continuous war, but I don't think that really makes sense - there was definitely a lull in
global war deaths
in the 1920s. On top of that, WW1 didn't really have an East Asian theater. So let's set that view aside.

But throughout the 1930s, there were a number of conflicts that led into World War 2, and eventually merged with that overall conflict, like tributaries emptying into a great river. Let's do a quick timeline of these.

In
1931-32 , Japan
seized Manchuria from China , an act that led inexorably to a wider war between the two powers. The Manchurian war and occupation also set Japan on a path toward militarism, bringing to power the regime that would ultimately prosecute WW2 itself.

In
1935-36 , fascist Italy
invaded and conquered Ethiopia . The League of Nations halfheartedly
tried to stop the war and failed , leading to the League being discredited and the post-WW1 order being greatly weakened. That emboldened the fascist powers. Ethiopian resistance to Italian rule would eventually become a minor theater of WW2.

From
1935 through 1939 , Japan and the Soviet Union
fought an undeclared border war , ultimately culminating in major battles in 1939, which the USSR won. That led to Japan seeking an alliance with Nazi Germany, and eventually led to the Soviets' entry into the war against Japan at the very end of WW2.

(The realization that Japan couldn't defeat the Soviets and conquer Siberian oil fields also prompted Japan to try to take Southeast Asian oil instead, when it needed oil to prosecute its war against China; this led to Pearl Harbor and the Pacific War.)

From
1936 through 1939 , Nazi Germany, fascist Italy, and the Soviet Union fought each other in a proxy war:
the Spanish Civil War . Units from all three powers officially or unofficially engaged in the fighting. When the Nationalists won, it emboldened the fascist powers even further.

In
1937 , Japan invaded the remainder of China, in what's called
the Second Sino-Japanese War . This became a major theater of WW2, accounting for almost as many deaths as the Nazi invasion of the USSR.

It also prompted Japan to go to war with Britain and the US, in order to seize the oil fields of Indonesia to support the invasion of China. (The fact that we don't count this as the start of WW2 seems like pure eurocentrism to me.)

In
1939 , before the Soviet Union joined World War 2, it invaded Finland in what's known as
the Winter War , seizing some territory at great cost. This war would continue all the way through WW2 itself.

So there were no fewer than
six wars
in the 1930s that ended up feeding into World War 2 itself! But even after the war officially began with Hitler's invasion of Poland in
September 1939 , it was several years before the alliances settled into their final configuration and the fighting reached its peak.

Hitler's invasion of Poland was actually
a joint invasion with the Soviet Union ! Even as the Nazis attacked from the west, the Soviets attacked from the east and seized part of Poland, having agreed with the Nazis beforehand to divide the country up.

So at that point, until Hitler betrayed Stalin and attacked in 1941, the Nazis and the Soviets looked more like partners than enemies, despite just having fought a proxy war against each other in Spain.

Britain and France declared war on Germany after it invaded Poland, but for eight months, nothing really happened; this was called
the Phoney War . That pause ended when Hitler invaded and conquered France and started bombing Britain in 1940.

