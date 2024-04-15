Leopard Sighting In Srinagar: Wildlife Officials Issue Advisory

With growing concerns about the safety of residents living in the outskirts of Srinagar city, particularly during morning and evening hours, Dr. Mohsin Gazi, Incharge of Rescue Operations in Kashmir, has urged the public to avoid venturing out alone.

“We along with range officer and rescue team Dachigam went to the site to access the situation and took appropriate measures including detailed canvassing, scrutinizing of area and there is not much evidence to suggest the presence of leopard in the area but people should exercise maximum restraint and precaution,” Dr Gazi said.

He said that the Wildlife department officials have deployed teams at a few schools as a precautionary measure so that education of children is not affected.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Dr Gazi said the department is still looking into the matter and all the resources have been placed to ensure the safety of citizens and urged people not to panic but to exercise precaution.

Emphasizing the importance of staying indoors during morning and evening hours, Dr. Gazi highlighted the potential risks associated with venturing out, especially in areas lacking adequate street lighting.

“Due to land habitat fragmentation, land use patterns and other reasons leopards barge into city localities and we have rescued them them from city in the past as well,” Gazi said.

He also raised concern about venturing into abandoned plots, temporary sheds, and overgrown bushes, which could serve as hiding spots for wild animals like leopards.

Additionally, Gazi said the presence of garbage dumps along roadsides poses a dual threat, attracting dogs and also potential predators like leopards.



“Avoid confrontation with wild animals if encountered, as it can exacerbate dangerous situations.”

Pet owners, cattle farmers, poultry farm owners should keep a proper check in order to avoid a possible predator attack.

“Strict legal action has been warned against individuals spreading fake, old, or distorted videos to mislead the public,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now