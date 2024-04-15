Azerbaijan's Central Bank Approves Requirements For Information Security In Financial Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approvedthe "Requirements for Ensuring Information Security in EntitiesSupervised in Financial Markets," Azernews reports, citing CBA.

In this regard, the President of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, hassigned a new decision.

Instead, the decision dated July 14, 2021, regarding theapproval of the "Regulation on Information Security Management inBanks" has been abolished.

According to the new decision, financial institutions mustcontinuously improve the Information Security Management System(ISMS) and develop an information security policy in thisdirection. This policy should be reviewed at least once a year, andwhen examining the risk management system, appropriate changes canbe made when required. In addition, when changes are made to ensurethe continuity, adequacy, and effectiveness of the ISMS, theinformation security policy can be reviewed in an extraordinarymanner.

Compliance with these requirements will be evaluated by externalauditors in Category I control subjects (banks, insurers, centraldepositories, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, credit bureaus,electronic money organisations, and payment system operators) atleast once a year, and in Category II and III control subjects(entities licenced in the securities market, national operators ofpostal communication, payment organisations, shareholder investmentfunds, and managers of investment funds; excluding credit unions,non-bank credit organisations) at least once every 2 years.

The Legal Department of the CBA has been instructed to submitthis decision to the Ministry of Justice for registration in theState Register of Legal Acts within 3 days.