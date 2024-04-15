Ukraine, Norway Discuss Steps To Receive Patriot Systems From Other Countries - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is counting on Norway's assistance in obtaining Patriot air defense systems from other countries as quickly as possible, and specific steps by the Norwegian side in this area have already been discussed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The main topic of the negotiations, I will say frankly, was air defense systems. The Norwegian NASAMS has proven itself extremely positively in Ukraine, and we are grateful to the Norwegian government for making efforts so that Ukraine could have more such systems. However, the Norwegian government also has the tools and capabilities to help us get Patriot systems from other countries. We also discussed this topic in detail today," Kuleba said.

He thanked his Norwegian colleague for his "sincere dedication" to the topic of providing Ukraine with more air defense systems.

"From what I heard today, I have no doubt that Norway is doing everything it can. All this does not happen in one day. However, we both have a common understanding that new air defense batteries should be delivered to Ukraine as quickly as possible. We have already outlined the specific steps that Norway will take today in order to advance in this direction," Kuleba said.