Rising prices of popular cigarettes increase inflation fears in Egypt amid economic shifts

(MENAFN) The Eastern Company's recent approval of price increases for popular cigarettes in Egypt has raised concerns about the country's inflation expectations, particularly against the backdrop of rapid economic transformations. These developments come amidst significant changes, notably the Central Bank's recent decision to liberalize the exchange rate, which has further intensified the economic landscape's dynamism.



The company unveiled a revised price list for its products, featuring hikes in the prices of the widely consumed "Cleopatra" brand of cigarettes, alongside other variants. Notably, the price for a box of 10 cigarettes surged to 24.5 pounds, reflecting an increase of 2.5 pounds. Similarly, the entire range of "Cleopatra" cigarettes, including king size, soft queen, box, super, black lab, and super motsian, saw a notable increase to 34.5 pounds per package, marking a rise of approximately 4.5 pounds.



Moreover, "Viceroy" cigarettes witnessed a substantial price adjustment, with the cash and heated kilogram variants now priced at 55 pounds each, reflecting an increase of up to 5 pounds. Ibrahim Mbabi, Head of the Tobacco Division at the Federation of Industries, attributed the rationale behind these price hikes to the official appreciation of the dollar's value in banks, which has surged from around 30.90 pounds to over 47 pounds presently.



This escalation in cigarette prices underscores the intricate interplay between currency fluctuations and consumer goods pricing, influencing Egypt's broader economic landscape. With the recent liberalization of the exchange rate amplifying market dynamics, stakeholders remain vigilant about potential implications on inflationary pressures and consumer affordability. The ongoing adjustments in pricing mechanisms reflect the challenges and adaptations within Egypt's economy as it navigates through a period of significant transformation and uncertainty.

