Chinese stocks end Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) In Monday's trading session, Chinese stocks displayed notable resilience and positive momentum, with key indices registering significant gains across the board. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged by 1.26 percent, reaching a closing level of 3,057.38 points, indicative of robust investor sentiment and confidence in the market. Likewise, the Shenzhen Component Index exhibited considerable strength, closing 1.53 percent higher at 9,369.7 points, further underscoring the overall bullish sentiment prevailing in the market.



The total turnover in China's stock market surpassed the 1 trillion yuan mark on Monday, representing a substantial increase compared to the previous trading day's turnover. This heightened trading activity signifies heightened investor participation and engagement with the market, reflecting growing interest and enthusiasm among market participants.



The positive performance of Chinese stocks was largely driven by gains in sectors associated with transport equipment, insurance, and construction machinery. These sectors emerged as the primary contributors to the market's upward trajectory, buoyed by favorable economic indicators and promising growth prospects. Conversely, sectors linked to tourism, hotels, and catering witnessed losses during the trading session, highlighting the diverse performance across different segments of the market.



Furthermore, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, also demonstrated resilience, posting a notable gain of 1.85 percent to close at 1,795.52 points. This uptick in the ChiNext Index reflects the underlying strength and dynamism of China's innovative and technology-driven enterprises, contributing to the overall positive sentiment in the market.

