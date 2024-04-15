UN High Commissioner Warns Of Further Escalation After One Year On Sudan Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 15 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Monday of a further escalation in violence in Sudan as parties to the conflict arm civilians and more armed groups join the fighting.

On the first anniversary of the outbreak of the armed conflict, Turk issued a statement from Geneva calling for an end to the conflict and the suffering of civilians.

Turk expressed concern about the recruitment of children in the conflict, arming civilians, as the increase of indiscriminate attacks in densely populated areas, as well as ethnically motivated attacks.

He denounced the recent arrest warrants issued against leading civilian figures including former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on charges that he said "do not appear to be substantiated" and some of which carry the death penalty.

"The Sudanese authorities must immediately revoke the arrest warrants against Hamdok and other civilian leaders and prioritize confidence-building measures towards a ceasefire as a first step followed by a comprehensive resolution of the conflict and the restoration of a civilian government" he added.

Turk called on all parties to ensure humanitarian and human rights workers are allowed safe and unhindered access to all areas under their respective control, and to hold accountability of those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law.

He also urged all parties to cooperate with the Designated Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, and the Fact-Finding Mission established by the UN Human Rights Council.

Since fighting broke out on 15 April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have forcibly claimed thousands of lives and others injured, as well as the destruction of thousands of buildings and infrastructure, plunging Sudan into a severe humanitarian crisis and creating the world's largest displacement crisis, according to UN reports.

Over eight million people have been displaced from their homes fleeing the war, more than two million of them to neighboring countries, and nearly 18 million people face acute food insecurity, 14 million of them children, and over 70 percent of hospitals are no longer functional amid a rise in infectious diseases. (end)

