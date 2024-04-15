Saudi Arabia witnesses decline in inflation amid global economic shifts

(MENAFN) Official statistics from Saudi Arabia reveal a notable deceleration in the annual inflation rate, dropping to 1.6 percent in March from 1.8 percent in February. This decrease, highlighted by the General Authority for Statistics, reflects a broader trend of stabilization in the Kingdom's economic landscape, albeit against the backdrop of global economic shifts.



On a monthly basis, Saudi Arabia experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 percent in inflation, signaling a nuanced pattern in price dynamics across various sectors. Notably, housing rental prices emerged as a significant factor contributing to the annual inflation uptick in March, driven by an 8.8 percent increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices.



The housing market, in particular, witnessed a notable surge, with house rents escalating by 10.5 percent during the month, influenced by a substantial 9.7 percent rise in villa rental prices. Meanwhile, the food and beverage sector experienced a modest uptick of 0.9 percent, primarily attributed to a 6.8 percent increase in vegetable prices.



Within the services sector, restaurant and hotel prices saw a 2.4 percent rise, while entertainment and culture prices edged up by 0.7 percent, driven by an increase in holiday and tourism package prices by 5.1 percent. Conversely, the transportation segment witnessed a decline of -1.8 percent, primarily driven by a decrease in vehicle purchase prices by 3 percent.



Saudi Arabia, akin to many other nations, grappled with the global wave of inflation triggered by geopolitical events such as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This phenomenon led to spikes in oil, food, and commodity prices, thereby impacting the overall inflationary trajectory. However, the Saudi government asserts that it has undertaken proactive measures to mitigate the severity of inflationary pressures over the past year, aiming to ensure stability and resilience within the economy amidst evolving global dynamics.

