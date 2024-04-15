Training Workshop To Tackle Antimicrobial Resistance Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - Head of the Jordanian National Center for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC), Adel Bilbisi, emphasized the imperative of concerted efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance as outlined in the national action plan spanning 2023-2025.Bilbisi underscored antimicrobial resistance as a critical public health challenge and a leading cause of global mortality in the 21st century during the launch of a training workshop aimed at crafting a monitoring framework for the national action plan.Over the course of the four-day workshop, organized by the center in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and supported by the World Health Organization, Bilbisi noted the center's oversight of strategy development and implementation, stressing the need for tangible indicators within a participatory, One Health approach.Representing the WHO office in Jordan, Jamila Al-Raiby affirmed Jordan's commitment to formulating and executing a comprehensive national action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance, urging prompt action across sectors and rigorous monitoring and reporting of interventions.Echoing these sentiments, Ayman Maqaba, Director of the Epidemiology Department at the Ministry of Health, positioned the workshop as part of ongoing national efforts to address antimicrobial resistance.He outlined the Ministry's strategy focusing on treatment efficacy preservation and healthcare program enhancement through increased awareness, robust data, infection control, sanitation measures, judicious medication use, and investment in research and innovation.