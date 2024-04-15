Jordan Offers Condolences To Oman After Tragic Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra) - Jordan extended on Sunday heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oman over the deaths caused by torrential rains in the Al Mudhaibi region yesterday, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and missing individuals.The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufian Qudah, conveyed Jordan's solidarity with Oman during this tragic incident, offering sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured while hoping for the safety of the missing individuals.Qudah confirmed that no Jordanian citizens were among the victims or those reported missing.