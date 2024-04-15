               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Arrest Man After Reports Of Stabbing In Western Sydney


4/15/2024 8:02:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: Australian police said they arrested a man Monday following reports that "a number of people were stabbed" in western Sydney.

The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and were being treated by ambulance crews, police said, just two days after a deadly knife rampage in a city shopping mall.

The ambulance service told AFP that four people were being treated. Local media said the incident took place in a church.

MENAFN15042024000063011010ID1108095309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search