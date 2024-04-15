Police Arrest Man After Reports Of Stabbing In Western Sydney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Sydney: Australian police said they arrested a man Monday following reports that "a number of people were stabbed" in western Sydney.
The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and were being treated by ambulance crews, police said, just two days after a deadly knife rampage in a city shopping mall.
The ambulance service told AFP that four people were being treated. Local media said the incident took place in a church.
