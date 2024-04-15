Grammy Award Winning Latin Music Stars Join The Launch Of “Techfluencers™”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 280 billion Impression Across All Social Media Platforms, Digital Mind State and The Flo Lab unveil a new strategic partnership at the intersection of Tech and Latin Music

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Mind State (DMS), a multidimensional strategic agency based in Los Angeles that continues to disrupt technology and all aspects of culture, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with The Flo Lab, a Latin-focused entertainment agency based in Miami and New York. The partnership launches Latin techfluencersTM, utilizing various online platforms like social media, blogs, YouTube, and podcasts to share valuable insights, reviews, and commentary on the latest technological advancements, gadgets, and digital trends. This partnership will amplify and accelerate the U.S. Hispanic Consumer embracement of consumer electronic technologies.



The Hispanic market accounts for $3.4 trillion in buying power in the U.S. and over-index on consuming content online and on social media. In addition, Hispanics make up nearly 20% of the U.S population. As a BIPOC group, the Hispanic audience has quickly become one of the most influential and affluent. DMS will work with technology companies and educate them on the importance of this demographic's purchasing power through music and culture.

"Traditional media is changing fast; this strategic partnership will leverage and maximize social media as the new broadcast outlet. Collaborating with our TechfluencersTM can deliver a solid return on investment and grant brands direct access to a ready-made and highly engaged audience," says Mike Johns, Founder of Digital Mind State.

Key Partnership Highlights:



Latin music artists will become Digital Mind State's TechfluencersTM and provide insight, review, and recommendations.

Create authentic content, unboxing, reviews, and comparisons. Endorse and potentially partner.



The TechfluencerTM roster includes multi-level artists, Grammy Award winners, and nominees such as Maluma, J. Balvin , Rauw Alejandro , Manuel Turizo , Goyo , Angela Aguilar , and rising music stars such as Leli Hernandez . Our expanded Techfluencer roster has a total reach of over 270 billion across all social media. It represents a new broadcast network that ensures a gaugable return on investment. Full roster click here .

"At The Flo Lab, the principal goal is to elevate opportunities for artists. Together with Digital Mind State, our artists will have the opportunity to explore an entirely new space that will have a lasting impact on the music industry. We are thrilled to be a part of this journey", says Lexi Terrero, Founder of The Flo Lab.

TechfluncersTM is part of Tech With Soul featured at Latin Music Week beginning Oct.14 in Miami, Florida, marking the first tech and Latin Music Conference. For information on how your brand can leverage TechfluncersTM unboxing, reviewing, and endorsing to amplify your product contact ... .

About Digital Mind State: Headquartered in Los Angeles, Digital Mind State is a multidimensional creative agency at the forefront of disruption in the entertainment industry, with an ethos of rebellious creativity and innovation. Digital Mind State owns Tech With Seoul- a go-to-market consultancy for Korean Electronic products seeking U.S. entry. Tech With Seoul forges innovative partnerships at the intersection of Technology and Culture. For more information about Digital Mind State, visit .

About The Flo Lab: The Flo Lab is a full-service entertainment agency and women-owned, minority-certified business that connects brands with audiences through music-powered experiences fueled by content. The agency specializes in digital marketing, branded content, experiential events, and media relations. For more information about The Flo Lab, visit .

"Building upon the success of our Tech With Seoul initiative, which focuses on Korean electronic products entering the U.S. market, Tech With Soul aims to forge innovative partnerships at the intersection of technology and Latin music."

For Immediate Contact

Lisa Cavalli

...

(707) 815.9187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at