Neurahub Presents New Telegram App Powered By Generative AI Technology

Neurahub, a leading generative AI startup, has recently announced the imminent launch of their revolutionary Telegram app, powered by state-of-the-art generative AI technology. This platform is set to transform the landscape of content creation and problem-solving by offering users a novel AI-enhanced experience, while using the Telegram Instant Messaging service.







With a comprehensive suite of advanced AI services already live on the web platform, , they have articulated a clear vision on their path to dominate the generative AI market.



The application offers a magnitude of tools, enhancing their vision of becoming the "Ultimate, All in One AI Platform."

A Revolutionary Telegram App

The app is central to the Neurahub project, merging multiple features into a quick-use Telegram mini app, for on-the-go content creation. At its core, it offers compatibility with Telegram, combining various functionalities to enhance the user experience.

The Telegram mini app includes a robust set of tools, including cutting-edge image generation, AI writing tools for tweet generation, blog posts, blogs, captions and more, along with an AI chat assistant offering from nutrition to parental advice. Voice-Over, Defi and File Analyzer rounds up this first to market Telegram integration.

Neurahub also offers tools for social media, email marketing, content creation, and monetization. Additionally, its user-friendly interface utilizes multiple vendors and large language models (LLMs) for seamless content generation.

The app also caters to coders by supporting over 20 programming languages and facilitating e-commerce development. Features such as responsive web design and CSS generation further enhance its utility.

Project Features and Native Token

The Neurahub platform is feature heavy, packing a punch with a plethora of tools at the users disposal. Its generative AI offering includes multiple text generation options for social media, blogs, meeting summaries, grammar check and more.

Images are easy to create and detail-rich with two image engines available for use.

Coding has never been easier, allowing users to prompt their idea in over 20 programming languages.

Anyone fancying a chat with a Language Pro or Interior Designer can look at different AI chats at the user's disposal.

Decentralized tools include chart analyses, latest news, Solidity contract scanners and more.

An Advanced Dashboard offers insights and analytics to monitor user activity. The platform supports multiple languages and allows for the creation of unlimited custom templates.

Users can access a support platform through the dashboard. The project's native token has a total supply of 100 million, with 75% allocated to liquidity. This commitment forms the backbone of the ecosystem, with another 20% designated for growth and marketing efforts.

The remaining 5% is reserved for the team, with a 3-month cliff and linear unlocking over 12 months. Transacting the token through Uniswap, a leading DEX on the ETH blockchain, levies a 5% tax, which is applied to marketing and development costs.

Overall, this token design is structured to ensure the stability and growth of the Neurahub project. The substantial liquidity pool and a dedicated team focused on growth and development are significant assets.

About Neurahub

Neurahub is a newly founded platform that integrates AI and Web3 technologies into a seamless and intuitive interface. With the launch of its revolutionary Telegram bot, it aims to meet a broad spectrum of user needs.

The platform's ability to generate content, including code and text, helps users enhance their productivity and creativity. The project's native token plays a crucial role in its ecosystem, supported by a well-defined distribution plan for future growth.

Over and above sharing 50% of platform revenue, the team offers an in-platform affiliate program, further enabling users to earn revenue by recommending Neurahub to others. For more information about Neurahub, visit the official website or join its social media channels.

