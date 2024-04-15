India Will Break Tokyo Olympics' Record In Paris, PM Modi Helping Athletes In Big Way, Feels World Champ Gaurav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) World champion powerlifter Gaurav Sharma believes that India will win a rich haul of medals at the Paris Olympics, following the support and foreign exposure provided to athletes by the Central Government in recent years.

“Time has changed. India is doing good in sports and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Athletes get foreign exposure, diet, and training facilities from the government and I believe our sportspersons will win a good number of medals in Paris (Olympics), breaking Tokyo's record.

“There was a time when athletes used to complain about facilities, but this government has sorted out all these problems and it is very much serious about making India a global sports powerhouse. Tournaments at the grassroots level like Khelo India have also provided a platform to young athletes, which eventually is going to help the nation in mega sporting spectacles,” Gaurav told IANS.

Over the past few editions, participation of Indian athletes at the Olympics has steadily increased.

At Tokyo 2020, the Indian contingent comprised 124 athletes, the largest that the country had ever sent to the Games. India also bagged seven medals, their best haul in a single Olympics - including Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw.

This year, the country will expect more athletes to qualify and of course, increase the Tokyo Olympics medal haul.