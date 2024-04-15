Telos Corporation, An Official TSA Precheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment And Renewal Options By Opening New Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enrollment locations in Florida offer convenient options for consumers to enroll in TSA PreCheck at Office Depot locations

ASHBURN, Va., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening two new Florida locations in Wesley Chapel on April 10 and Mount Dora on April 12.



Telos now has 28 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the U.S. The launch of enrollment centers in Florida represents the ongoing expansion of Telos' national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2024, Telos will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

“Telos is pleased to open new TSA PreCheck enrollment centers in Florida, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyards of millions of Americans,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“Every minute matters during your travel day and TSA PreCheck will help get you to your destination quickly and easily.”

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, . Most existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos' authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A list of Telos enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: /locations .

FLORIDA

Office Depot: 501 N. Orlando Ave #201, Winter Park, FL 32789

Office Depot: 914 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1570 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Office Depot: 1940 S. University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Office Depot: 5500 W. Sample Rd Unit B, Margate, FL 33073

Office Depot: 16000 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Office Depot: 8605 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

Office Depot: 8950 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186

Office Depot: 721 N. Alafaya, Orlando, FL 32828

Office Depot: 211 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609

Office Depot: 14759 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618

Office Depot: 1714 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Office Depot: 17081 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

MARYLAND

Office Depot: 2401 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401

Office Depot: 618 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21404

NEVADA

Office Depot: 6980 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Telos Corporation: 3755 Breakthrough Way, Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Office Depot: 9701 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Office Depot: 2170 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Office Depot: 8720 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Office Depot: 5915 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Office Depot: 549 N. Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89014

PENNSYLVANIA

Office Depot: 130 Commerce Blvd, Unit #3, Fairless Hills, PA 19030

Office Depot: 7231 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149

VIRGINIA

Office Depot: 14405 Chantilly Crossing Ln, Chantilly, VA 20151

Telos Corporation: 19886 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147

Office Depot: 2330-B W. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23666

Office Depot: 6301 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

About TSA PreCheck ®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 19 million members.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at .

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believe are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

