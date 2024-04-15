(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biofuels Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

World revenue for Liquid Biofuels Market is forecast to surpass US$96.4 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Climate Change and Sustainability Is Fostering Demand for Cleaner Fuel Alternatives

The liquid biofuels market is primarily driven by the imperative to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and mitigate the environmental impact of transportation-related emissions. Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks promoting renewable energy adoption, such as renewable fuel standards and carbon pricing mechanisms, are key drivers shaping market dynamics. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness of climate change and sustainability is fostering demand for cleaner fuel alternatives, propelling investment in biofuel production and infrastructure development.

Amidst growing environmental concerns and evolving regulatory frameworks, the liquid biofuels market presents significant opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. Technological innovations in feedstock cultivation, conversion processes, and distribution channels offer avenues for enhancing efficiency and reducing production costs. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and collaborations enable knowledge sharing and resource pooling, facilitating market expansion and penetration into new geographies. Moreover, rising investments in research and development are driving advancements in biofuel technologies, unlocking the potential for novel feedstocks and production methods.

Despite the market's potential, several challenges impede its growth trajectory. Limited availability of feedstocks, competition with food crops, and land use conflicts pose significant hurdles to scaling biofuel production sustainably. Moreover, technological constraints, such as the efficiency of conversion processes and the compatibility of biofuels with existing infrastructure, hinder widespread adoption. Additionally, policy uncertainties and fluctuations in commodity prices create regulatory and financial risks for industry participants, impacting investment decisions and market viability.

High Costs of Setting Up Biofuel Plants Hinder the Market

One obstacle in the next-generation biofuels market is the high production costs associated with biofuel production, necessitating the need for further cost reduction to attain commercial viability. The complex processes involved in converting non-food feedstocks into advanced biofuels often require sophisticated technologies and extensive infrastructure, leading to higher production expenses. To drive widespread adoption and competitiveness, efforts must focus on optimizing production techniques, streamlining supply chains, and exploring economies of scale. Ongoing research and development initiatives, along with supportive policies and investments, are essential to drive cost reduction and make next-generation biofuels economically feasible for large-scale commercial deployment.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Increasing Focus on Rural and Agricultural Development Through Liquid Biofuel Production

Rising Awareness and Concerns About Climate Change And Environmental Sustainability Increasing Investments in Research and Development are Fuelling Innovation and Creating Opportunities for Improved Liquid Biofuel Technologies

Market Restraining Factors



High Costs of Setting Up Biofuel Plants Hinder the Market.

Uncertain Economic Conditions Globally Hinder the Market Growth The Use of Food Crops for Biofuel Production can Raise Concerns About Food Security and Competition for Arable Land

Market Opportunities



Technological Advancements in Biofuel Production Processes are Opening New Opportunities for the Liquid Biofuels Market

Expansion of Biofuel Markets In Developing Economies Collaborations, Partnership Between Biofuel Producers and Major Industries, Opportunities for the Adoption of Liquid Biofuels

Key Questions Answered



How is the liquid biofuels market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the liquid biofuels market?

How will each liquid biofuel submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each liquid biofuel's submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading liquid biofuels markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the liquid biofuels projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034? What are the implications of liquid biofuels projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the liquid biofuels market?

Where is the liquid biofuels market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising liquid biofuels prices and recent developments

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Bioethanol



First-generation Bioethanol Second-generation Bioethanol

Market Segment by Application



Transportation

Power Generation Heat Generation

Market Segment by Biodiesel



Rapeseed Methyl Ester (RME)

Soybean Methyl Ester (SME)

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Other Biodiesel

Market Segment by Renewable Diesel



Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Diesel

Biobutanol

Bio Jet Fuel Other Renewable Diesel

Market Segment by Type



Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Renewable Diesel

Biomethanol

Bio Propanol Other Type

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Liquid Biofuels Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Algenol

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP)

Bio-Oils Energy

Bunge Global SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Crop Energies AG

Emami Agrotech Limited

Eniven Group

Fulcrum Bioenergy

Green Biologics Ltd

POET

Renewable Biofuels

Renewable Energy Group World Energy Alternatives

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Liquid Biofuels Market, with forecasts for bioethanol, application, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Liquid Biofuels Market, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Liquid Biofuels Market.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900